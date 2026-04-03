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10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices

April 9 marks the birthday of Jazmine Sullivan, one of the most gifted vocalists and storytellers in modern R&B. Known for her rich tone, unmatched vocal control, and brutally honest songwriting, Jazmine has created a lane that blends vulnerability, empowerment, and real-life experiences.

From heartbreak to healing, here are 10 songs that showcase her artistry at its highest level.