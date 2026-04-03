A Lil’ Positivity: Cardi B & NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Team Up To Launch Jingle Contest For Free Childcare Program

Cardi B and NYC Mayor Mamdani launch contest to create jingle for new free 2-K childcare program

Program aims to provide free childcare for 2-year-olds, regardless of income or immigration status

Winning jingle will become official theme and receive radio play

Cardi B is all in when it comes to backing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new 2-K program.

Source: Kevin Wong / Anadolu

On Friday, April 3, Cardi teamed up with the mayor to roll out a citywide contest to get families excited about the program. The goal for this initiative is simple: find the perfect jingle to spread the word about free childcare.

Mamdani and his administration is asking people to submit original 15- and 30-second songs, with Cardi helping narrow things down before New Yorkers vote on the final winner.

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In a video released alongside the announcement, Mamdani meet the Bronx rapper for the first time. Upon seeing the mayor, Cardi can’t help but react to his age, exclaiming, “Can you believe that?! We have a 34-year-old mayor! I feel like I’m a kid, and you’re, like, running New York!”

Mamdani agreed on feeling so young, but quickly went on to jump into the topic at hand, asking, “Cardi, “What do you think of free childcare?”

“I feel like free childcare is very important,” said the rapper, who has been a vocal supporter of the Democratic party for years. “Sometimes us women we can’t really go forward because we don’t have nobody to help us take care of our kids.”

From there, the mayor lays out his plan, letting viewers know exactly how they can get invovled.

“This fall we’re starting to deliver universal 2-K, which is just like pre-K, just like 3-K, but 2-K for 2-year-olds. Free childcare, 2,000 seats in the fall, and there’s gonna be seats in the Bronx starting it up,” he explains. “Enrollment actually starts in June, and we had a question for you: We’re going to have a competition to create a jingle, so New Yorkers are going to submit their best jingle, and we wanted to know if you would help judge that competition!”

Cardi is immediately on board, adding, “The mayor’s going to help you! And I’m gonna judge, and he’s going to give because he’s the one with the funds!”

In a statement about the initiative, Mamdani gave Cardi a shoutout by referencing her hit song. “As Cardi B says: ‘I can get ’em both. I don’t wanna choose,’” he said, quoting chart-topper “Bodak Yellow.”

“With universal child care, New Yorkers won’t have to. For too long, families have been forced to choose between affordable care and staying in the city they love. Now, they can have both — free care in the greatest city in the world,” the statement continued.

People can submit their jingles through the city’s website, where all the rules are posted. Entries are due by April 17, and the winning song will become the official theme for the program and get radio play. Participants are also encouraged to post their submissions online using the hashtag #NYC2KJingle and tag @nycmayor.

Mamdani first introduced the 2-K plan during his second week in office, aiming to offer free childcare for families with 2-year-olds, no matter their income or immigration status. The first 2,000 spots will launch this fall across four areas: Fordham in the Bronx, Washington Heights in Manhattan, Southeast Queens, and Canarsie in Brooklyn. Enrollment opens June 2 and closes June 26.

The post A Lil’ Positivity: Cardi B & NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Team Up To Launch Jingle Contest For Free Childcare Program appeared first on Bossip.

A Lil’ Positivity: Cardi B & NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Team Up To Launch Jingle Contest For Free Childcare Program was originally published on bossip.com