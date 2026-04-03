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Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump has weighed in on a recent skit from Druski, and made it clear he wasn’t feeling it.

Published on April 3, 2026

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Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks
Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSK/@druski / Getty/Instagram

Donald Trump has weighed in on a recent skit from Druski, and made it clear he wasn’t feeling it.

The comedian posted a viral video mocking what appeared to be Erika Kirk, titled “How Conservative Women in America Act.” The skit quickly gained traction online, racking up more than 180 million views across social media platforms.

During a recent speech, Trump urged Kirk to take legal action Druski over the video.

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“I think you should sue them…I told her, you ought sue some of these…They’re so jealous of Erika. I said, you ought to sue, I can say, you’re not allowed to say this, you have to be nicer. Sue their a** off.”

Following Trump’s comments, rumors surfaced that Kirk was considering moving forward with legal action. However, according to Newsweek, no legal steps have been taken against Druski.

“Any claim that a cease and desist was issued to Druski is absolutely false.”

The rest of social media found the skit funny and spot-on. Some users online saying, “The same people who are mad about this were all laughing and making memes of George Floyd when he passed away, but this is somehow ‘too far”

Check out the full reactions below.

W tweet

Will Druski make a skit out of this next?

That part.

Make it make sense.

Plot twist.

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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