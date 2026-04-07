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Lil Tjay Arrested Following Offset Shooting in Florida

Published on April 7, 2026

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  • Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested in Florida for his involvement in a fight linked to the shooting of Offset near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
  • Offset sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition under medical care.
  • The incident is under investigation, with Lil Tjay facing charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray.
Source: Lil TJay by Sony Music / Offset by Mia Gonzales

Rapper Lil Tjay has been arrested in Florida following an altercation linked to the shooting of fellow rapper Offset. As reported by TMZ, the incident occurred near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday night.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Lil Tjay, 24, was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray. He is currently being held on a $500 bond. Authorities revealed that Tjay was involved in a fight prior to the shooting, which left Offset hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Offset’s spokesperson confirmed that the rapper is in stable condition and receiving medical care. The Seminole Police Department stated that two individuals were detained at the scene, though only Tjay has been charged so far. The investigation remains ongoing.

This shocking development has left fans of both artists concerned, as Offset was seen smiling and interacting with fans just moments before the incident. Hotel operations have since returned to normal, with no ongoing threat to the public.

Stay tuned for updates as this story unfolds.

SEE ALSO

Lil Tjay Arrested Following Offset Shooting in Florida was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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