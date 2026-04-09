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Zendaya Slayed The 'Euphoria' Premiere Then Was Gone With A Flash

Zendaya Slayed The ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Then Was Gone With A Flash

Zendaya graced the red carpet at the 'Euphoria' premiere before sashaying away in a flash avoiding taking pics with the director and cast.

Published on April 9, 2026

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Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Zendaya turned heads at the ‘Euphoria’ premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, las night, and within a flash of a paparazzi camera, was gone. ‘The Drama’ actress was a vision in a backless satin gown by Ashi Studio SS26 Couture, complete with Chopard jewelry and her charming hair cut. Though brief, everyone is talking about the fashion icon’s look fresh off her noteworthy “The Drama’ promo trail.

Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

In a clip circulating social media, Zendaya can be seen posing on the carpet then making a swift exit before doing any press or taking pictures with her castmates. All of which fueled rumors the beloved actress had fallen out with director Sam Levinson. In another viral clip, Zendaya can be seen snubbing the director for a photo then making a mad dash away from the cameras.

Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rumors of their feud began circulating during the show’s 4-year hiatus. A source called Zendaya and Sam “thick as thieves” during the first two seasons. And she even starred in his 2021 film ‘ Malcolm & Marie.’ Then something changed. According to The Sun, Zendaya reportedly grew frustrated with the director when she felt he started devoting most of his time to developing the film ‘The Idol.’

Zendaya made histroy when she became the youngest two-time winner of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (2020, 2022) for her role as Rue, a teenager struggling with addiction, in the provocative series.

Euphoria Season 3 is set to premiere on April 12 on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

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Zendaya Slayed The ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Then Was Gone With A Flash was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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