Source: Tom Williams / Getty

There are people on social media who have expressed fears that, when President Donald Trump and his administration fired now-former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, he would only replace her with someone significantly worse. But truthfully, when Trump starts shaking things up in his administration, especially during this second term, he doesn’t tend to replace bad with worse; he replaces bad with generally the exact same brand of bad. Newly appointed DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin isn’t necessarily worse than Kristi Noem just because she shoots dogs and doesn’t know what habeas corpus means, and he thinks dueling is legal in the U.S. and challenges congressmen to fist fights on the Senate floor. None of their individual traits and shortcomings matter. All that matters is their loyalty to the MAGA king.

So, it should be no surprise that, now that Bondi is gone, acting attorney general Todd Blanche is defending the MAGA-fied Department of Justice’s efforts to prosecute Trump’s enemies and political rivals just because the president wants it done.

“We have thousands of ongoing investigations and prosecutions going on in this country right now, and it is true that some of them involve men, women and entities that the president in the past has had issues with and that he believes should be investigated,” Blanche told reporters at the department’s headquarters Tuesday, according to the Washington Post. “That is his right, and indeed it is his duty to do that.”

From the Post:

At the Tuesday news conference, which was called to tout new efforts to combat fraud, Blanche said little about how he might lead differently than Bondi. But his public appearance signaled that he would remain close to the president and use his role to carry out Trump’s agenda. Blanche brushed off criticism the department has faced for going after Trump’s foes. Instead — echoing a claim that has been made by the president and his administration — he said that the real weaponization of the Justice Department occurred when the agency indicted Trump during the Biden administration.

First of all, they really need to just go ahead and rename the Trump administration the “But—But Biden administration.”

Secondly, President Joe Biden did not charge Trump with a 34-count felony indictment. The Manhattan District Attorneys Office did that, and a jury of his peers found him guilty.

Conversely, the DOJ’s attempts to pursue retaliatory cases against Trump rivals like New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have done virtually nothing but fall apart before the eyes of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, who has been taking her many losses remarkably well and has totally not been losing her shit over having her abysmal trial record thrown back in her face by judges and reporters.

Here’s the thing: the U.S. Department of Justice was never meant to be the legal extension of the president’s warped ideology and personal vendettas. It’s not supposed to be Turning Point DOJ or the Department of MAGA Justice. It’s supposed to serve the nation, not the 79-year-old toddler-like egomaniac who is currently occupying the Oval Office.

But Trump knew how to pick his Cabinet this time around, and he made sure it wouldn’t be filled with anyone who would challenge him. And that’s why the new AG is the same old AG, and if Blanche is ever replaced, it will be by someone who will kiss the ring just the same.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

DOJ Accuses Democratic Leaders In Minnesota Of Obstructing ICE



Trump’s DOJ Investigates University of California Over DEI Plan



Trump’s DOJ Thinks Chicago Mayor Hired Too Many Black People





Acting AG Todd Blanche Says Trump Has The ‘Right’ To Weaponize DOJ Against Political Rivals was originally published on newsone.com