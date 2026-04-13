Culinary School Isn’t Slowing Down Victoria Monet

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Victoria Monet Speaks on Growth, Grammys, and New Moves

Victoria Monet recently sat down with The Morning Hustle, bringing an authentic and refreshing perspective to the culture. The R&B powerhouse opened up about her ongoing journey as an artist, mother, and evolving woman. Here are the key takeaways from her inspiring conversation.

A Creative Refresh

Before dropping “Let Me,” Victoria faced a creative block. She stepped away from the studio to explore Tai Chi and culinary school, which ultimately unlocked new musical inspiration and re-centered her spirit. Taking home a Grammy was an out-of-body experience. However, she candidly discussed the heavy expectations that follow such a massive win, alongside the thrill of high-profile invitations like Usher’s Super Bowl performance.

Culinary Passions & Personal Growth

Her passion for cooking led her to culinary school and she’s looking forward to working at a LA restaurant to finish her program. She learned intense time management in the kitchen, proving her drive extends far beyond the microphone. Currently practicing celibacy, Victoria is strictly focusing on her spiritual growth. She emphasized the importance of stepping back to prioritize her own needs rather than pouring everything into a partner.



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Motherhood and New Ventures

Balancing work and family remains essential. She proudly discussed her children’s book, “Everywhere You Are,” and the joy of recording the audiobook with her daughter, Hazel, highlighting the power of being present. Still, fans have plenty to look forward to. She shared her excitement about wrapping up her highly anticipated album and preparing for a massive tour alongside Bruno Mars and Leon Thomas.

Winning big brought a shift in online energy. To navigate internet negativity, she treats the web as a small, easy-to-close portal, choosing to disconnect and protect her mental health. Victoria’s journey shows us what it means to stay grounded while reaching the top. Keep streaming her music and look out for her upcoming tour dates to support this phenomenal talent.

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