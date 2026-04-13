Birthday Bash XXX & DeeVine Lux Hair Present: Slay. Post. WIN.
Birthday Bash XXX & DeeVine Lux Hair Present: Slay. Post. WIN.
DO YOU HAVE THE BEST PONYTAIL IN ATL?
It’s time to show OUT, Atlanta! Whether it’s sleek, curly, braided, or giving full glam—if your ponytail turns heads, we want to see it! 👀✨
Upload your best ponytail pic, and you could be walking away with the ultimate glow-up experience AND front-row vibes at the biggest concert of the year.
HOW TO ENTER:
Submit your BEST ponytail photo below
Make sure your look is clean, creative, and camera-ready
Bring the confidence… because we’re looking for that WOW factor
WHAT YOU WIN:
1 Styling Session courtesy of DeeVine Lux Hair
2 FLOOR SEATS to HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash XXX ATL 2026
WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:
Style & creativity
Overall slay factor
Confidence & presence
Photo quality
Don’t just wear the ponytail… OWN IT.
Submit your photo now for your chance to win BIG!
REGISTER HERE!
Birthday Bash XXX & DeeVine Lux Hair Present: Slay. Post. WIN. was originally published on hotspotatl.com