Jodie Turner-Smith Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse Into Motherhood With Daughter Juno's K-Pop Demon Hunters-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Jodie Turner-Smith shares glimpses of her daughter Juno's 6th birthday party with K-Pop theme.

Turner-Smith expresses profound gratitude and empowerment in her role as a mother.

After divorce, she navigates the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband Joshua Jackson.

Jodie Turner-Smith is letting fans see a tiny bit of her life with her little one.

Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

The actress, who tends to keep her personal life fairly private, took to Instagram recently to post a few photos from her daughter Juno’s K-Pop Demon Hunters-themed 6th birthday party.

Following the party on Sunday, April 12, Turner-Smith reposted a picture of herself dressed as Rumi from Huntr/x wearing black leather biker shorts, a white tank top, and a yellow leather biker jacket, per People. To complete the look, she styled her hair in a long braid with purple highlights, a colorful sword, and purple and white hair clips.

In another peek at the party, Jodie shared a smaller detail of the party, posting a photo of an all-access VIP pass to “Juno’s 6th World Tour.”

While the Queen & Slim star is known to keep most of the details surrounding her loved ones locked down, she opened up about motherhood last year during an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. In June 2025, the Turner-Smith opened up to the hosts about how becoming a mother to her daughter has affected her self-confidence and admitting that motherhood is one of her “favorite things.”

“Honestly, it’s my favorite thing about myself is that I’m that girl’s mother,” she gushed. “I’m just so grateful that she chose me to be her mom; that I got to have that gift in life,” Turner-Smith said. “It is my favorite thing. I mean, I just, it is an honor.”

Jodie continued, “I feel like it was our birthright to mother — whether we bring our children or not, I think it’s is a woman’s birthright. We hold space for those around us. It has shifted everything about me. It has only enriched me. It has shown me, No. 1, how powerful I am. Like, whoa! It’s like, Supreme Being — wow!”

Jodie Turner-Smith shares Juno with ex-husband Joshua Jackson. After being married for four years, the actress filed for divorce in October 2023. At the time, the pair agreed to joint custody of their daughter, settling their divorce in May 2025 with an agreement that Jackson would pay $2,787 in monthly child support.

Just one year after filing for divorce, in October 2024, Turner-Smith opened up about the “adjustment period” that comes with co-parenting in an interview with Glamour U.K.

“Nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out,” she said. Still, she didn’t shy away from bragging about Juno, saying, “I said I wanted a brilliant, intelligent, sassy daughter, and here she is.”

Jodie Turner-Smith Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse Into Motherhood With Daughter Juno's K-Pop Demon Hunters-Themed 6th Birthday Party was originally published on bossip.com