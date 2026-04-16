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Penny Proud Hits Disneyland — Yeah, We’re Crying For Real

Penny Proud Hits Disneyland — Yeah, We’re Crying For Real

A full-circle moment decades in the making—The Proud Family finally gets its flowers at Disneyland.

Published on April 16, 2026

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It finally happened—and if you grew up on The Proud Family, you already know this isn’t just cute… it’s historic.

On April 12, 2026, Penny Proud officially stepped into Disneyland as a real, walk-around character during Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite. Yeah—Penny Proud. In the park. Like she always belonged there.

And the moment hit even harder because the voices behind the culture pulled up too. Kyla Pratt and Tommy Davidson both brought their kids to witness it. Generational. Legacy. Full circle.

Tommy was on-site yelling “Truudy!” like we all used to at the TV, while Kyla kept it real emotional, reflecting on what it means to see a character she grew up playing finally get this level of recognition. She also shouted out creator Bruce W. Smith, acknowledging the vision that made all of this possible.

Let’s be honest—this show wasn’t just entertainment. It was one of the first times Black families saw themselves fully, loudly, and unapologetically on Disney. The jokes, the aunties, the music, the chaos—it was ours.

So seeing Penny in Disneyland? That’s not just nostalgia. That’s validation.

From a two-season run in the early 2000s to a reboot and now a theme park debut, this is what longevity looks like. This is what impact looks like.

And yeah… we’re crying real tears.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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Penny Proud Hits Disneyland — Yeah, We’re Crying For Real was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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