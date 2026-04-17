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21 Savage & Young Nudy Go Old School For “Stepbrothers” Video

21 Savage & Young Nudy Go Old School For “Stepbrothers” Video

21 Savage and Young Nudy decided to go nostalgic for the music video for their latest record, “Stepbrothers.” 

Published on April 17, 2026

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"Her Loss" Album Release Party Hosted By 21 Savage
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21 Savage and Young Nudy decided to go nostalgic for the music video for their latest record, “Stepbrothers.” 

Gabriel Moses directed the music video, giving the film a grainy, VHS-style feel. From the first scene, a woman opens the video behind keyboards. Then it cuts to Savage giving his best “David Ruffin” with background singers behind him. Nudy would later hop in for his verse, with his wideness serving as the perfect contrast to Big 4L. 

Throughout the video, we see random, surveillance-style clips of a jewelry store robbery, someone at the gun range, a graduate with a ski mask, a wedding, and more. The video, though simple in nature, matches the overall theme of the track. 

“Stepbrothers” is featured on 21’s latest album, What Happened to the Streets?released back in December 2025. The album debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 with 73,000 equivalent album units. What Happened To The Streets? is the London-born, ATL-bred rappers seventh project to debut in the chart’s top ten.

Before that, Savage dropped his album, American Dream back in 2024. Where he records like “Redrum,” & “Pop Ur Sh*t.”

With the success of the new album, the new video with his cousin Nudy, and (allegedly) a new baby on the way, 21 Savage’s time at the top is not running out any time soon. 

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21 Savage & Young Nudy Go Old School For “Stepbrothers” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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