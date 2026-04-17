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Ken & Ryu Take Centerstage In New 'Street Fighter' Trailer

The New Trailer For 'Street Fighter' Confirms There Is A Plot & Doubles Down On The Action

Thanks to the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile, and some other lackluster projects, the bar this movie has to clear is in hell.

Published on April 17, 2026

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  • The film follows Ryu and Ken's rivalry as they compete in the World Warrior Tournament.
  • The movie features numerous iconic Street Fighter characters and their signature moves.
  • The film aims to learn from the mistakes of the 1994 Street Fighter movie and deliver a more faithful adaptation.
Paramount Pictures / Legendary Entertainment / Street Fighter

We got another trailer for Paramount and Legendary’s ambitious Street Fighter movie, and the movie based on the hit video game has an actual plot.

Thanks to the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile, and some other lackluster projects, the bar this movie has to clear is in hell.

Ahead of its presentation at CinemaCon, Paramount and Legendary gave fans another look at the film, following the first trailer showcasing the film’s interesting cast in the roles of the iconic fighting game’s characters.

Based On The Trailer, Ken & Ryu Will Be The Focal Point of Street Fighter

In the new trailer, Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) is given a shot at redemption after taking an L at the hands of Balrog (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) and is given an invitation to participate in the World Warrior Tournament, or as they say in the film, the Street Fighter tournament that M. Bison (David Dastmalchian) is running.

We also learn that Ken is not seeing eye-to-eye with his buddy, and long-time rival Ryu (Andrew Koji).

The trailer isn’t short on fan service either, teasing that it will not stray far from the source material, showcasing Ken beating up a car like game’s bonus levels, and pulling off his signature Dragon Punch, aka Shoryuken, and Ryu and Akuma (Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai) shooting fireballs, aka Hadoukens.

We also get glimpses of Guile (Cody Rhodes), Jason Momoa’s Blanka, Chun-Li and her magnificent thighs, Cammy, E. Honda, Dhalsim, Vega, Zangief, and more, all pulling off their signature moves from the game.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Here is the full cast for the film:

Noah Centineo as “Ken Masters”  
Andrew Koji as “Ryu”  
Callina Liang as “Chun-Li”  
Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai as “Akuma”  
David Dastmalchian as “M. Bison”  
Cody Rhodes as “Guile”  
Andrew Schulz as “Dan Hibiki”  
Eric André as “Don Sauvage”  
Vidyut Jammwal as “Dhalsim”
Orville Peck as “Vega”  
Olivier Richters as “Zangief”  
Hirooki Goto as “E. Honda”  
Rayna Vallandingham as “Juli” 
Alexander Volkanovski as “Joe”  
Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson as “Balrog.”  
Jason Momoa as “Blanka”

We can’t front; our interest in the movie has peaked a little. We are still on the skeptical side, especially becuase of that disaster of a movie from 1994.

Thank god for the Street Fighter anime movie.

You can see what fans are saying following the latest trailer.

The New Trailer For 'Street Fighter' Confirms There Is A Plot & Doubles Down On The Action was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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