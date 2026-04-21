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Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Has Fans Waiting For Ice To Melt

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Has Fans Waiting For Ice To Melt For Release Date

Drake is kicking off one of his most unconventional album rollouts yet with ICEMAN.

Published on April 21, 2026

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Drake is kicking off one of his most unconventional album rollouts yet with ICEMAN.

We’ve seen creative rollouts before, J. Cole hitting the road in a hoopty to promote his project, or Kanye West and 50 Cent going head-to-head with the same day releasees. Now Drizzy is taking taking things to a whole different level.

The 6 God installed massive blocks of ice outside Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, hinting that his album release date is hidden somewhere inside the sculpture. 

After dropping the location, fans quickly pulled up and started crowding around the display, trying to figure out how to speed up the melting process. Security eventually stepped in, putting up signs warning people not to touch the ice due to safety concerns.

For now, it’s a waiting game. With temperatures in Toronto not expected to rise above the low 50s, some fans online estimate it could take anywhere from four to six days for the ice to fully melt.

Until then, Drake has fans on standby, waiting for the reveal. Turning his album rollout into a real-team experience.

The questions we need to know…

Internet “ice experts” say 4-6 days.

Is this a W album roll out?

LOL

Another idea on how to speed the process up.

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Has Fans Waiting For Ice To Melt For Release Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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