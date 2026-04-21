Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO, Donald Trump Salutes Him For “Kissing His A**”

Getty Images / Tim Cook / Donald Trump

No one really had this on their bingo cards, but Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO, and Donald Trump has some extremely glowing words to say about him.

Tim Cook, or as Donald Trump hilariously called him Tim Apple, will no longer be the man in charge at the company Steve Jobs built, announcing he will be stepping down after 15 years in the role and leading the company that rode the popularity of the iPhone into becoming one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Cook, 65, will still be with the company and will be Apple’s executive chairman in September, with John Ternus (50), head of Apple hardware engineering, stepping into the CEO role.

Tim Cook Says John Ternus Is The Perfect Person To Replace Him

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In a statement announcing his departure from the role, Cook spoke highly of Ternus, saying he was the “right person” to step up in his place.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world,” said Cook. “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

Donald Trump Proved That It Was A Mistake To Capitulate To Him

Cook’s image has taken a hit after he and other tech giants bent the knee to Donald Trump following Orange Mussolini winning another term in the White House.

It didn’t go over well when it was revealed that Cook, out of his own pocket, donated to Trump’s inauguration fund.

Now, we get it, he did it in hopes that Trump would spare him and his company the pain of tariffs, but we all know that didn’t stop the current occupant of the White House from recklessly using them as a negotiating tool.



So, as expected, Donald Trump weighed in on Cook stepping down as CEO, and in his post on Truth Social, he made it his business to point out that he was surprised Cook capitulated to him, or as he put it, “kiss his ass.”

“I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to ‘kiss my ass,” Trump wrote.

Welp, this is what you get for working with Trump.

As for Tim Cook, salute to him for leading Apple for 15 years.

You can see some reactions to Trump’s message to the former Apple CEO below.