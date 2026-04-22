Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty 15 Best Kehlani Songs You Need to Hear Right Now Few artists have mastered vulnerability, vibe, and versatility the way Kehlani has. From her early mixtape days to chart-topping albums, she’s built a catalog that blends R&B, pop, and soul with raw storytelling about love, growth, and self-discovery. Whether you’re new to her music or a longtime fan, these are the songs that define her sound and impact.

1. “Distraction” This track helped introduce Kehlani to the mainstream with its smooth production and relatable lyrics about wanting something real without overthinking it.

2. “Gangsta” Featured on the Suicide Squad soundtrack, this darker, moodier track showed her edge and emotional depth.



3. “CRZY” A confident anthem about knowing your worth. This song became a fan favorite for its unapologetic energy.



4. “Nights Like This” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) A late-night heartbreak anthem that perfectly captures betrayal and reflection over a hypnotic beat.



5. “Honey” Soft, acoustic, and intimate, this song became a standout for its simplicity and representation of queer love.



6. “Good Life” (with G-Eazy) A feel-good collaboration from The Fate of the Furious soundtrack that celebrates success and living in the moment.



7. “Undercover” A sleek, emotional track that dives into love that has to stay hidden, showcasing her storytelling ability.



8. “Toxic” One of her most viral songs, blending laid-back production with lyrics about complicated relationships and emotional cycles.

9. “Can I” (feat. Tory Lanez) A sensual, slow-burning track that highlights Kehlani’s ability to create mood-driven R&B.

10. “Water” A fan-favorite deep cut that feels dreamy and immersive, showing her range vocally and sonically.

11. “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” The title track from her 2020 album captures the feeling of a relationship falling apart in real time.

12. “Open (Passionate)” A bold, honest take on modern love and non-traditional relationships, wrapped in a catchy hook.

13. “Altar” A deeply emotional tribute to lost loved ones, proving Kehlani’s ability to connect on a spiritual level.

14. “Everything” A stripped-back, heartfelt song that reminds listeners why her voice and pen are so powerful.

15. “After Hours” A vibey, late-night track that captures the essence of Kehlani’s signature sound—intimate, smooth, and reflective.