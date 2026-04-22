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Mariah Carey Shrugs Off Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snub: “Who Cares?”

Mariah Carey Shrugs Off Rock Hall Snub: “Who Cares?”

After being passed over for a third straight year, Carey brushed off the omission with signature cool, reminding fans she doesn’t need the Hall to validate a legendary career.

Published on April 22, 2026

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Mariah Carey is not losing sleep over the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—and she made that crystal clear.

TMZ caught up with the elusive chanteuse in Manhattan on Monday and asked the obvious question: was she bothered by being snubbed—again—from this year’s class of inductees? Carey, never one to over-explain, kept it short and icy: “No,” she said, brushing it off as she stepped into a luxury SUV and kept it moving.

And honestly, that tracks.

According to Billboard, Carey also had a message for the Lambily—the loyal fans who have been riding hard for her induction for years. “I love my fans, always,” she said. As for the Hall itself? Carey shrugged it off with the kind of nonchalance only a living legend can pull off: “Who cares? Like, give it to somebody else, fantastic.”

This year’s inductees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, and Wu-Tang Clan—a lineup that spans genres and generations. And while Carey didn’t make the cut, she’s in plenty of iconic company. Artists like Luther Vandross, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, and Shakira have also been overlooked at various points, which says more about the Hall than it does about the artists.

Still, this marks the third straight year Carey has been passed over, despite a résumé that borders on ridiculous: 19 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, six No. 1 albums, and five Grammy Awards, including best new artist and multiple wins for “We Belong Together.”

At this point, Carey doesn’t need validation from the Rock Hall. She’s already cemented her legacy. Her 16th studio album, Here for It All, dropped in September, reminding everyone that she’s still very much in control of her narrative.

Mariah Carey Shrugs Off Rock Hall Snub: “Who Cares?” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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