Listen Live
Close
News

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano Reportedly Freed After 5-Year Bid

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano Reportedly Freed After 5-Year Bid

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano has reportedly been released from prison after serving a five-year sentence.

Published on April 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Parking Lot Concert Series Presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano has reportedly been released from prison after serving a five-year sentence.

A photo of the Georgia rapper surfaced on NoJumper showing him all smiles, with the caption, “No more Free Foo.” As of now, Foogiano hasn’t posted since allegedly returning home.

During his time behind bars, he checked in with fans a few times. His last post came around Christmas, where he showed love and promised a big comeback year.

“Merry Divine Christmas, from the Mayor and the MOB! 2025 is going to be the greatest.”

Back in 2021, the 1017 artist was arrested after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing his home. That move ultimately led to a five-year sentence with no bond.

Before that incident, Foogiano had already faced legal trouble, including a charge for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, though he was able to post $50K bail at the time. 

While he was locked up, things around 1017 Records got messy. Tension reportedly built between Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty, leading to fallout that included an alleged robbery situation situation and Guwop cutting ties.

Soon after, the Back In Blood rapper was arrested, and Gucci even dropped a diss track aimed at him titled, “Crash Dummy.”

“Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that, boy you still signed to me.”

Now that Foogiano may be back home, fans are ready for him to drop music and pick up right where he left off.

SEE ALSO

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano Reportedly Freed After 5-Year Bid was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle Birthday Bash XXX Flyaway 2026
Trending
The Morning Hustle Fetty Wap Interview Cover
20:22
The Morning Hustle  |  imjeremiahjones

Fetty Wap Is Back, But Done With Rolling Loud

34 Items
Music  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Nia Long Poses For 'Playboy' And Talks Protecting Her Peace, Dating Younger, And Drowning Out The 'Michael' Hate: 'No One Can Interfere With My Sanity'

43 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

57 Items
Pop Culture  |  tethomas

Iconic Photos Of Prince

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close