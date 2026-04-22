Drake’s Greatest Hits Ranked Before Iceman Drops

Source: Cole Burston / Getty Love him or hate him, few artists have dominated the charts like Drake. Over the past decade, Drizzy has stacked No. 1 hits, viral anthems, and unforgettable features across multiple eras. His run includes more than a dozen chart-topping singles on the Billboard Hot 100, along with countless songs that defined moments in music and pop culture. With his upcoming Iceman album on the way, it’s the perfect time to look back at the tracks that built his legacy. This list goes beyond just No. 1 hits. It also includes massive collaborations, streaming giants, and fan-favorite records that helped shape his career. Here are the 25 biggest Drake songs of all time. 25. “HYFR (Hell Ya F*ing Right)” (feat. Lil Wayne)** Love Music? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. This early hit helped establish Drake’s presence in mainstream rap. The track blended humor, confidence, and sharp delivery. It remains a fan favorite from his early run.

24. “Headlines” “Headlines” marked a turning point in Drake’s career. He leaned fully into his status as a rising star. The song became a staple in his live performances.

23. “Make Me Proud” (feat. Nicki Minaj) This track connected strongly with fans and performed well on the charts. Drake and Nicki Minaj built strong chemistry early in their careers. It helped expand his crossover appeal.

22. “Find Your Love” Drake stepped into melodic territory with this one. The song showed his versatility and broadened his audience. It became one of his first major solo hits.

21. “Best I Ever Had” This was Drake’s breakout moment. The song exploded in popularity and introduced him to a national audience. It still ranks among his most important records.

20. “Take Care” (feat. Rihanna) Drake and Rihanna delivered one of their most emotional collaborations. The song resonated with fans and critics alike. It became a defining track of that era.

19. “Hold On, We’re Going Home” This smooth, R&B-inspired track showed a different side of Drake. It leaned heavily into melody and atmosphere. The song remains a fan favorite years later.

18. “Started From The Bottom” This anthem became one of Drake’s most quoted songs. It captured his rise to fame in a simple, direct way. The hook still hits in any setting.

17. “No Guidance” (feat. Chris Brown) This collaboration dominated radio and streaming platforms. The chemistry between Drake and Chris Brown surprised many fans. It became one of his biggest feature records.

16. “Forever” (feat. Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem) Drake held his own alongside some of the biggest names in hip-hop. The song became a cultural moment thanks to its lineup. It helped elevate his credibility early on.

15. “One Dance” This global smash became one of Drake’s biggest streaming hits. It topped charts worldwide and dominated radio. The song helped define the Views era.

14. “Nice For What” (No. 1) This track debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for multiple weeks. It blended bounce music with Drake’s signature style. The song became an anthem.

13. “What’s My Name?” (with Rihanna) (No. 1) This marked Drake’s first No. 1 on the charts. The collaboration with Rihanna proved to be a winning formula. It helped launch his run at the top.

12. “Sicko Mode” (with Travis Scott) (No. 1) Drake’s feature helped push this song to massive success. The track became a cultural phenomenon. It remains one of the biggest hip-hop songs of its era.

11. “Work” (with Rihanna) (No. 1) Another dominant collaboration with Rihanna. The song topped charts and stayed in heavy rotation. It became one of the biggest songs of 2016.

10. “First Person Shooter” (feat. J. Cole) (No. 1) This modern hit brought together two of rap’s biggest stars. Fans debated who had the better verse. The song quickly reached the top of the charts.

9. “Way 2 Sexy” (feat. Future & Young Thug) (No. 1) This song took a playful approach and still dominated charts. It debuted at No. 1 and went viral quickly. The track showed Drake’s ability to create moments.

8. “Toosie Slide” (No. 1) Designed for social media, this track exploded on TikTok. It debuted at No. 1 on the charts. The dance helped push it even further.

7. “Hotline Bling” Even without hitting No. 1, this became one of Drake’s most iconic songs. The video alone drove massive attention. It remains one of his most recognizable records.

6. “God’s Plan” (No. 1) This track dominated charts for weeks. The video added to its cultural impact. It became one of the biggest songs of Drake’s career.

5. “In My Feelings” (No. 1) The viral “Kiki” challenge pushed this song to another level. It stayed at No. 1 for 10 weeks. The song became unavoidable that summer.

4. “Jumpman” (with Future) This collaboration became a street anthem. It dominated clubs and playlists. The track helped define the Drake and Future era.

3. “Hold On, We’re Going Home” Its longevity and crossover appeal remain unmatched. The song continues to get play years later. It showed Drake’s versatility at a high level.