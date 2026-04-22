Source: Prince Williams / Getty

An “Eat A Booty Gang” geriatric has gone from terrorizing America’s first Black sorority to terrorizing women over 40.

After audaciously alleging that women over 35 are “damaged goods,” Trick Daddy has the internet raising eyebrows again after sharing another unconventional dating rule that has women saying, “Aha…Okay…What’s Up?…SHUT UP!”

In a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue, released April 19, the “Take It To Da House” rapper said he has capped his dating age at 40, arguing that women over 40 are often too “serious” and should lower their standards.

Here’s why, according to the rapper.

He didn’t mince words about his stance, saying:

”Your seriousness don’t involve me, don’t involve men. I’m tired of women bragging about their credit score and their LLC’s and all this sh*t,” he griped. “We’re getting older. Let’s start respecting and loving on each other. Stop making it all about you. All these rules. Lower your standard.”

The 51-year-old, who last year said he wouldn’t date women over 35 because they were “damaged goods,” explained that he prefers “nice young tender” women because they “appreciate” him more.

“I want me a little nice young tender something that’s going to appreciate me. That’s going to tell me I smell good. That’s going to tell me they like my shoes sometimes.”

Expanding on his perspective, he claimed that some older women he’s encountered come across as self-centered with unpleasant personalities, likening them to being “an old ass witch.”

When it comes to appearance and attention, he added that the “young and tender” women he favors meet his criteria and give him the affection he wants. He also claimed younger women are more genuine and transparent, saying they often call him “daddy and say thank you baby.”

He continued: “I want to pop out and she looking like a snack. I’m tired of these b*** with all these rules and regulations. What they don’t do, what they ain’t going to do, and all that sh*t I don’t want to hear all that. Get your ass in that kitchen. You always want to go out to eat. Go cook a n**** something. The older you is, the more you should know. Know better and you do better.”

The rap star added, “I ain’t going past 40 ever in my life.”

Social Media Says Trick Daddy Should “Shut Up”

Netizens wasted no time sharing their thoughts after the interview went viral. Reactions online were mixed, with some users arguing that the rapper made a few “points,” while several women and some men seemed relieved he was staying out of the 40+ dating pool.

“No actual beautiful wholesome woman genuinely wants Trick Daddy’s ugly hideous a**,” one X user wrote.

Another added, “The older I get the more attractive I find older women and women of my age more attractive. This California Raisins looking a** is just that creepy uncle to keep your daughter away from.”

That wasn’t the only eyebrow-raising comment shared during The Art Of Dialogue interview with Trick Daddy. Later in the episode, Trick explained why he avoids dating women with a shoe size larger than 9, claiming they may have “big” hands and could be violent. Shockingly, larger sizes also don’t meet the criteria for his toe-sucking fetish.

“I’m not fighting no b**** with no big a** hands. No big a*** feet. I don’t want to fight you. You violent. You wear a size 12,13, you need to be in the WNBA or some muthaf***king where. Not with me,” he said. “I like a nine. I put a b*** toes in my mouth in a minute. I’m not fittin’ to be sucking big a** toes this long…I’m the president and founder of the eat a booty gang. I know what I like.”

Yikes.

Last year, during an interview with Nene Leakes, Trick Daddy said he wouldn’t date women over 35—a comment that resurfaced when the reality TV star asked about the status of his relationship with his ex-wife, Joy Young. The rapper and Young, who married in 2003, went through a contentious divorce that was finalized around 2022.

“With the exception of you and maybe two or three other women, right, I’m not attracted to no women over 35 years old,” he said to an unbothered Leakes. “Y’all standards are too high, y’all are too emotional, y’all are damaged goods from y’all past relationships.”

Watch the rapper’s full interview on The Art Of Dialogue above. What do you think of Trick Daddy’s new dating rule? Thoughts?

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Trick Daddy Says He'll 'Never' Date Women Over 40, Slip-N-Slide Suggests They Lower Their Standards was originally published on bossip.com