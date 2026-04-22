7 Sustainable Beauty Brands You Should Have On Your Radar
Happy Earth Day: 7 Sustainable Beauty Brands You Should Have On Your Radar
- Cosmetic brands reduce plastic waste through renewable packaging and waste-reduction initiatives.
- Sustainable beauty brands prioritize clean ingredients, environmental certifications, and partnerships with nonprofits.
- Despite progress, cost and consumer demand still hinder widespread sustainability adoption in the beauty industry.
Let’s be honest: the beauty industry has a plastic waste problem. According to the Plastics Pollution Coalition, the personal care and beauty industry produces more than 120 billion units of packaging each year, most of which is not recyclable. Much of this plastic ends up in oceans and landfills, contributing to environmental harm ranging from climate impact to chemical contamination. As a result, environmentalists and sustainability advocates have increasingly called out the cosmetics industry, sparking a surge in sustainable beauty brands.
While some brands are conscious of plastic pollution, sustainability doesn’t stop at reducing plastic. It requires adopting a well-rounded approach, from ingredient sourcing to eco-friendly manufacturing and disposal. That said, a growing number of cosmetic brands have stepped up to the plate. Brands are using organic or renewable ingredients, implementing waste-reduction initiatives, and partnering with environmental organizations. Not to mention, some have also earned sustainability certifications, further proving their commitment, and we love to see it!
Unfortunately, as the beauty industry continues to evolve, there’s still a long way to go with sustainability across the board. Many brands continue to shy away from sustainable practices, often citing cost efficiency and consumer demand. In other words, when it comes to the bottom line, sustainability is still too often treated as optional.
Ready to enter the era of sustainable beauty? If so, you’ve come to the right place. In honor of Earth Day, we’ve compiled a list of seven sustainable beauty brands you should have on your radar. Whether you love the idea of refillable packaging or want to be more conscious about your recycling efforts, these brands will help you meet your beauty goals while caring for the planet.
Happy Shopping, Beauties!
All products are independently selected by our editors. Please note: We may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1.Kiehl’s
Eco-conscious beauty lovers have long praised Kiehl’s for its commitment to sustainability. Over the years, the brand has championed its “Future Made Better” initiative, focused on reducing plastic waste, lowering carbon emissions, and empowering communities. Shoppers can enjoy 25% off jumbo sizes and refills with a purchase of $85+.
2. Tower 28
Tower 28 is beloved for its SOS Daily Rescue Spray, which helps reduce redness, soothe skin, and keep acne at bay. In line with the brand’s sustainability efforts, the newly improved packaging now features 100% PCR materials. Beyond skincare, CFO Victor Liu serves on the board of Heal the Bay, a Santa Monica–based nonprofit dedicated to protecting Southern California’s coastal waters and watersheds.
3. Dieux
Dieux offers three fragrance-free formulas designed to deliver maximum nourishment for all skin types. In addition to its beloved formulations, each moisturizer is packaged in 100% recyclable aluminum, helping reduce environmental impact.
4. John Paul Mitchell Systems
With over 40 years in the industry, John Paul Mitchell Systems is known for its wide range of haircare, color, and styling products across multiple brands, serving both professional salons and consumers. The company also operates nearly 100 schools that train future beauty professionals. Alongside its industry impact, the brand remains committed to sustainability, from sugarcane-based packaging to reusable aluminum bottles.
5. Dosso Beauty
Dosso Beauty stands out as the only braiding hair brand (among 30 tested) to show no traces of heavy metals. For the brand, sustainability isn’t a trend—it’s a standard. Its entire line is cruelty-free and free from alcohol, parabens, and sulfates. Additionally, Dosso invests in sustainable packaging, with braiding hair and shipping materials designed to be recyclable, helping reduce environmental impact.
6. Saie
There are plenty of reasons to love Saie. From its expertly formulated makeup essentials to its clean ingredients, the brand offers something for every beauty lover. Notably, Saie prioritizes sustainability through the use of recycled materials, Leaping Bunny certification (cruelty-free), and partnerships with rePurpose Global and Sephora aimed at recovering plastic waste.
7. Tangle Teezer
Is your detangling brush collection complete without a Tangle Teezer brush? For beauty enthusiasts seeking sustainable options, the brand has raised the bar with its Plant Brush. Made from 85% sustainably sourced castor beans, this recyclable innovation delivers the same benefits as the original—minimizing breakage and ensuring seamless detangling. It’s also available in three designs tailored to different hair types.
Happy Earth Day: 7 Sustainable Beauty Brands You Should Have On Your Radar was originally published on hellobeautiful.com