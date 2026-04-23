10 TSA-Approved Beauty Products That Will Leave You Feeling And Looking Amazing

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Jet-setting soon? Before you start cramming your entire bathroom into a carry-on (we’ve all tried), remember the golden rule of flying: the TSA’s 3-1-1 liquids rule. That means every liquid, gel, or cream has to be 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less, and fit into one quart-size bag. Sounds annoying? Yes, we know. The good news? Travel-size beauty has never been cuter, or smarter and there are a lot of great products out there that will keep you fresh, clean and looking beautiful while you discover new parts of the world. Here are 10 TSA-approved beauty must-haves that’ll keep you glowing at 30,000 feet, and won’t get tossed at security.

1. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50

Your skin is calling, and it refuses to land looking crusty. The Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen is an invisible SPF that doubles as a primer, meaning you get sun protection and a smooth makeup base. Now, that’s called multitasking queen.



2. Kopari Beauty Sun Shield On-The-Glow Sheer Stick SPF 40

Clean beauty brand Kopari has fans smitten with its Beauty Sun Shield sunscreen stick made for easy application and glowing skin. It’s basically a travel cheat code. No spills, no drama, and even smooth skin, too. Beauty and survival tools.

3. Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

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Cabin air is basically a desert. This viral balm keeps lips hydrated for hours, thanks to the hydrating power of maracuja oil, extracted from passionfruit seeds. It’s lightweight and gives you that effortless, glossy look without even trying.

4. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Tiny but mighty. This mini blush is so pigmented, you’ll only need a dot. Seriously, don’t get bold mid-flight unless you want clown-core selfies. Less is more.

5. Dove Nutritive Solutions Intensive Repair Travel Set

Because hotel shampoo is a gamble you don’t need to take. This TSA-friendly duo keeps your hair from looking like you stuck your head out the plane window, offering hydration and a great cleanse for the moments where your hair feels brittle, dry or oily. It will light up those follicles.

6. Lush Soak & Float Shampoo Bar

Here’s another great TSA-approved beauty product: the Lush Soak & Float Shampoo Bar. Solid = no liquid restrictions. This eco-friendly bar replaces multiple bottles and frees up space in your quart bag for more important things, according to AirHelp’s Jaqueline Junginger.

“The shampoo bars are concentrated and create suds quickly and really clean. They also have conditioners and deodorant in bar form,” Junginger penned. “Not only do I no longer have to worry about liquids when I go through security, but I’ve also cut down dramatically on the packaging. Think about small travel size deodorants – it’s mostly plastic. Lush sells tins for their bars, but I keep mine in Altoid containers!”



7. CeraVe AM/PM Travel Skincare Set

When your skin routine refuses to be left behind. Cleanser + moisturizer in TSA-approved sizes = no breakouts, no excuses. CeraVe ticks all the boxes for taking care of your skin, whether you’re traveling during the day or at night.



8. Travalo Classic Refillable Perfume Atomizer

Smelling good on vacation is non-negotiable. This tiny refillable spray lets you bring your signature scent without risking heartbreak at security.

9. ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint

Foundation, moisturizer and SPF all in one, this stick does it all. It’s basically the overachiever of your makeup bag (and takes up zero space).

10. Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Lip Balm

Don’t forget your lips, they burn too. Toss one of these mini SPF balms in your bag and thank yourself later when you’re not dealing with chapped, sunburned regret.

Travel beauty is all about strategy. Go mini, go multi-use, and when in doubt, go solid. These TSA-approved beauty products are heaven-sent, and even if you aren’t traveling anywhere soon, grabbing these products ahead of time will save you a lot of stress and headaches later. Your future self (and your overstuffed carry-on) will appreciate it.





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10 TSA-Approved Beauty Products That Will Leave You Feeling And Looking Amazing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com