Megan Thee Stallion’s Dating History: A Look at Her Relationships Over the Years

1. Moneybagg Yo (2019 – Confirmed) One of Megan’s first public relationships. The two rappers were open about their connection in 2019 and even collaborated on music together before eventually going their separate ways.

2. Tory Lanez (2020 – Complicated) Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. While never officially confirmed as a relationship, Megan and Tory were closely linked before the highly public Tory Lanez shooting case.

3. G-Eazy (2020 – Viral Moment) A video of G-Eazy kissing Megan at a party went viral, sparking dating rumors. Megan later shut it down, making it clear it wasn’t serious.

4. DaBaby (2020 – Rumored) Fans speculated about a possible relationship due to their chemistry on songs, but nothing was ever confirmed.

5. Pardison Fontaine (2020–2023 – Confirmed) Megan’s most public relationship. The two went official in 2021 and were together for several years before splitting in 2023.

6. Klay Thompson (2025–Present – Rumored) The most recent name linked to Megan. Fans have been connecting dots online, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

7. French Montana (Rumored) French Montana’s name has popped up in viral conversations, but there’s no confirmed relationship between the two.

8. Meek Mill (Rumored) Social media has included Meek in the “roster,” but again, this appears to be speculation with no real confirmation.

9. G Herbo (Rumored) Another name circulating online. No verified relationship, just internet chatter.

10. Damian Lillard (Rumored) The NBA star has been randomly thrown into the viral lineup, though there’s no real evidence of a relationship.