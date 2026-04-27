Megan Thee Stallion’s Dating History
Megan Thee Stallion’s Dating History: A Look at Her Relationships Over the Years
- Megan has had several high-profile relationships, including with rappers Moneybagg Yo and Pardison Fontaine.
- Many of the names linked to Megan are unconfirmed rumors, sparked by viral moments and social media speculation.
- Megan's personal life has garnered significant public interest, reflecting her status as a confident, successful artist.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Dating History: A Look at Her Relationships Over the Years
When it comes to confidence, success, and staying in the spotlight, Megan Thee Stallion has built a brand around being unapologetically herself. From chart-topping hits to viral moments, fans have always been just as curious about her personal life as they are about her music.
Over the years, Megan has been linked to several high-profile names in music, sports, and entertainment. While she tends to keep things relatively private, here’s a timeline-style breakdown of her most talked-about relationships and rumored connections.
Take a look below at Megan Thee Stallion’s Dating History: A Look at Her Relationships Over the Years.
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1. Moneybagg Yo (2019 – Confirmed)
One of Megan’s first public relationships. The two rappers were open about their connection in 2019 and even collaborated on music together before eventually going their separate ways.
2. Tory Lanez (2020 – Complicated)
While never officially confirmed as a relationship, Megan and Tory were closely linked before the highly public Tory Lanez shooting case.
3. G-Eazy (2020 – Viral Moment)
A video of G-Eazy kissing Megan at a party went viral, sparking dating rumors. Megan later shut it down, making it clear it wasn’t serious.
4. DaBaby (2020 – Rumored)
Fans speculated about a possible relationship due to their chemistry on songs, but nothing was ever confirmed.
5. Pardison Fontaine (2020–2023 – Confirmed)
Megan’s most public relationship. The two went official in 2021 and were together for several years before splitting in 2023.
6. Klay Thompson (2025–Present – Rumored)
The most recent name linked to Megan. Fans have been connecting dots online, but nothing has been officially confirmed.
7. French Montana (Rumored)
French Montana’s name has popped up in viral conversations, but there’s no confirmed relationship between the two.
8. Meek Mill (Rumored)
Social media has included Meek in the “roster,” but again, this appears to be speculation with no real confirmation.
9. G Herbo (Rumored)
Another name circulating online. No verified relationship, just internet chatter.
10. Damian Lillard (Rumored)
The NBA star has been randomly thrown into the viral lineup, though there’s no real evidence of a relationship.
At the end of the day, the viral “All-Star lineup” says more about how fast social media runs with a narrative than it does about Megan Thee Stallion’s actual dating history.
While a few relationships have been real and public, most of the names being thrown around right now fall into the category of rumors, jokes, or moments that got taken out of context and turned into something bigger online.
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Megan Thee Stallion’s Dating History: A Look at Her Relationships Over the Years was originally published on hot1009.com