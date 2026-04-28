Keeping Our Households Safe: Exposing High-Tech AI Scams

AI-generated clones used in home invasion scams, requiring family code words for verification

Upcoming cars to monitor drivers, detect impairment, and prevent unsafe operation

Rapidly evolving tech demands proactive education to protect families

Source: Delmaine Donson / Getty

Keeping up with technology can feel like a full-time job, but staying informed is crucial for protecting our families. On the latest segment of ‘Techie Tuesday,’ Beyonce Alowishus breaks down vital updates that every household needs to hear. From alarming new phone scams targeting parents to vehicle safety features that could change how we drive, Beyonce provides the details of how artificial intelligence is showing up in our daily lives.

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AI FaceTime Call Scams

A chilling story that recently went viral on TikTok about a mother who received a FaceTime call from her daughter, who claimed she came home early, was locked out of the house, and needed the door opened is a telling story how we need to prepare for scammers. The mother noticed several red flags. The “daughter” mentioned being upstairs in her office and answered personal questions about her school and teachers incorrectly. The terrifying truth? It was an AI-generated clone. Burglars parked in a van outside used a picture of the daughter and an AI program to fake the video call, hoping to trick the mother into unlocking the door. This highlights a new wave of high-tech home invasions that our community must watch out for.

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To combat these deceptive threats, simple but highly effective safety measures like a family code words can save you and your loved ones. As artificial intelligence makes it harder to tell what is real and what is fake, having a secret word becomes a vital line of defense. Whether the word is “pineapple” or something entirely random, it ensures you can quickly verify the identity of the person on the other end of the line. Beyonce urged listeners to have these important conversations immediately. We need to protect our children, but we also must educate our older parents and elders who might not fully grasp how advanced these AI scams have become.

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AI is Coming to Your Car

A major upcoming change in the automotive industry is starting around 2027, with newly manufactured cars having feature-integrated AI technology designed to scan your eyes and monitor your movements. This system aims to detect impaired driving, whether the driver is under the influence of alcohol, high, or simply exhausted after a long shift. The car will issue warnings if you seem impaired and can eventually prevent you from driving altogether. While some drivers already experience basic fatigue warnings, this advanced camera system marks a massive leap in road safety technology.

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As technology continues to evolve rapidly, our community must remain educated and proactive. Empower your loved ones by sharing this vital information and setting up your family code words tonight.

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Keeping Our Households Safe: Exposing High-Tech AI Scams was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com