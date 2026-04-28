Locked Up: 8 Podcasters Who Landed Behind Bars

Source: Prince Williams / Getty Podcasting has exploded over the past decade, transforming from a niche medium into a global force where anyone with a mic and a message can build a loyal audience. RELATED: Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison



TRENDING: Rest in Peace – Rappers We Lost in 2025 From true crime deep dives to unfiltered conversations and celebrity hosted shows, listeners have more options than ever before. But with that growth comes a reality check. Not every voice behind the mic is as transparent as they seem. In some cases, the people creating the content have complicated, and sometimes troubling, stories happening behind the scenes. It is a reminder that while podcasts can inform and entertain, listeners should stay aware of who they are tuning into and the full story that may not always be front and center. Here’s a list of 8 popular podcasters who found themselves locked up.

Jonathan Dupiton An Atlanta-based podcaster, known for the phrase “F.R.A.U.D. is Dope,” was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for a $3.8 million unemployment fraud scheme. He used stolen identities to file fraudulent pandemic-era claims while already living in a halfway house for a previous fraud conviction.

Tobias Marcus Nuttall Love Crime? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Tobias Marcus Nuttall, an Australian podcaster known for sharing conspiracy driven content, made headlines for reasons far beyond his platform. In 2025, he was arrested and charged with the murder of his fiancée in Perth. In 2026, he pleaded guilty to the killing and is currently being held in prison as his case moves through sentencing. His situation stands as one of the most disturbing examples of a podcaster whose real life actions completely overshadowed their online presence.

Taxstone Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, built a strong following with his podcast Tax Season, where he spoke candidly about street life, hip hop culture, and industry politics. His unfiltered style made him one of the most talked about voices in podcasting at the time. In 2023, he was convicted in connection to a 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza in New York City that left one man dead. The following year, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. His case remains one of the most high profile examples of a podcaster whose real life actions overshadowed his platform.

Tyrone Patten Walsh Tyrone Patten Walsh gained attention as one of the voices behind the podcast Lone Wolf Radio, a show that drew scrutiny for its extremist content. Authorities later linked the podcast to rhetoric that crossed the line into criminal activity. In 2024, he was convicted on terrorism related charges and sentenced to 7 years in prison, where he is currently serving time. His case stands as a stark example of how content created behind a microphone can carry serious real world consequences

Ashli Ford Ashli Ford gained attention through her podcasting platform, where she built a following with her outspoken and often controversial takes. However, her name later made headlines for legal trouble off the mic. In 2025, she was convicted on felony intimidation charges but was sentenced to probation instead of prison time, allowing her to remain free under court supervision. She has also faced additional felony charges tied to an alleged mortgage fraud case. While she is not currently incarcerated, her situation highlights how quickly a public platform can be overshadowed by serious legal issues behind the scenes.

Thomas John Sfraga Thomas John Sfraga, also known as T.J. Stone, built a following as a podcast host and cryptocurrency personality, often speaking on business ventures and investment opportunities. However, his public image unraveled after federal investigators accused him of running fraudulent schemes tied to fake real estate and crypto investments. In 2025, he was sentenced to 45 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud involving more than $1.3 million in losses. He is currently serving his sentence, making his case another example of how financial misconduct behind the scenes can ultimately overshadow a growing media platform.

Richard Rierson Richard Rierson, once known for hosting the leadership focused podcast Dose of Leadership, saw his reputation unravel after his 2022 arrest on serious charges related to child exploitation. The case shocked listeners who were familiar with his professional and motivational content, highlighting how public personas can sometimes mask troubling behavior behind the scenes. Rierson later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation with an underlying prison term, meaning he remains under strict legal supervision and could face incarceration if he violates the terms of his release.