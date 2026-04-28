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Babyface Among NYT’s Greatest Living American Songwriters

Indianapolis’ own Babyface has officially been recognized by the The New York Times as one of the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,” further solidifying his legacy as one of the most influential figures in R&B history.

Known for crafting timeless love songs and shaping the sound of modern R&B, Babyface has written and produced hits for generations of artists. His catalog is defined by emotional storytelling, smooth melodies, and an unmatched ability to connect with listeners through vulnerability and authenticity.

A Legacy Built From Indianapolis to the World

Hailing from Indianapolis, Babyface rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most decorated songwriters and producers in music history. His influence spans decades, with contributions to artists like Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, and countless others.

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His songwriting is marked by Deep emotional resonance, Clean, melodic structure, and Universal themes of love, heartbreak, and healing.

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From the 1980s through today, Babyface has remained a constant force behind some of the biggest records in R&B and pop.



With this honor, Babyface joins a legendary class of songwriters recognized by The New York Times. The list includes icons across genres, reinforcing just how impactful his work has been not only in R&B, but across the entire music industry.

His ability to evolve while staying true to his signature sound is a key reason he continues to be celebrated decades into his career.



Babyface’s songwriting catalog speaks for itself. Here are some of his most notable songs that showcase his brilliance: