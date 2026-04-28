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Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

Turn up and pay tribute to the legends who’ve owned the stage at Birthday Bash over the years with Devin Steel’s latest mix inside The Hot Box.

This Southern hip-hop journey unites the culture by spotlighting anthems from artists who have made Birthday Bash an unforgettable celebration year after year. Whether you’re revisiting the hits that defined your favorite summer moments or soaking up pure Southern energy, this mix honors the icons—T.I., David Banner, Ludacris, Soulja Boy, and more—whose music still moves the crowd. Hit play, celebrate the legacy, and let the spirit of the South take over as you vibe with a soundtrack built for community and celebration.

Tracklist

00:26 – David Banner ft. Lil Flip – Like a Pimp

00:55 – Ludacris – Catch Up

02:00 – Soulja Boy – Turn My Swag On

02:26 – Rocko – Goin’ Steady

03:36 – Yo Gotti – That’s What’s Up (Intro)

05:05 – Bone Crusher – Neva Scared

05:58 – T.I. – Whatever You Like

06:35 – Dem Franchize Boyz – Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It

07:50 – DG Yola – Ain’t Gon Let Up

09:18 – Young Dolph – Facts

10:07 – Gucci Mane ft. Migos – I Get The Bag

11:15 – Boosie Badazz – Set It Off

13:08 – Bone Crusher & Ying Yang Twins – Take Ya Clothes Off

14:20 – Outkast – So Fresh, So Clean

14:47 – YoungBloodz – 85/Billy Dee Interlude

16:19 – Ray Cash ft. Pimp C & Project Pat – Bumpin’ My Music (Remix)

19:03 – Tear Da Club Up Thugs & Three 6 Mafia ft. Project Pat – Who the Crunkest

19:53 – T.I. – 24’s (Instrumental)

THE HOT BOX: Devin Steel & The Legends of Birthday Bash Past was originally published on hotspotatl.com