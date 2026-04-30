How Playing The Bass Changed Alvin Garrett’s Destiny

Source: Reach Media / other

Alvin Garrett Is Bringing Back Romance To R&B

The Morning Hustle’s own digital producer, JeremiahLikeTheBible, recently sat down with Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Alvin Garrett for an exclusive Morning After interview. From his deep Southern roots to his impactful community work, Garrett opened up about his journey, his sound, and how he is using his platform to uplift and empower voices.

Growing up as a preacher’s kid in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Garrett found his center playing the bass guitar. Gifted his first bass as a young boy, his hands were prayed over by his father, setting the foundation for his musical path. That church upbringing and the steady groove of the bass line heavily influence his current sound. He describes his unique style not just as Southern soul, but as “Southern R&B and soul,” blending gospel, jazz, and regional influences to create a vibe that feels like home.



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When it comes to the current landscape of R&B, Garrett notices a strong desire to return to music that makes us feel genuine love rather than focusing on toxic relationships. He believes music shapes how we navigate romance, which inspired his latest album, Talk to Her Like This. The project champions healthy communication, urging listeners to move away from argumentative approaches and instead build camaraderie and understanding through intentional dialogue.

Beyond the studio, Garrett is heavily invested in community engagement. He leads a transformative writing program for formerly incarcerated youth and adults. By fusing songwriting with group therapy, he helps participants process their experiences without relying on violence or vulgarity. It is a powerful space where individuals learn to communicate differently, preparing them for positive lives and fresh opportunities in the workforce.

Stream Talk to Her Like This on your favorite platform today.

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