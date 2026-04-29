Simone Biles Is Absolutely Spiraling Over The Ridiculous Cost Of Her Red Carpet Glam Squad And Honestly, Same

Biles calls out the 'celebrity tax' where prices are inflated due to one's name or fame.

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Gymnast Simone Biles just revealed about the true cost of showing up and showing out on the red carpet. The most decorated gymnast in Olympic history just took to TikTok to put the industry on blast, and the number she dropped had all of us clutching our coins right along with her.

The 29-year-old Olympic athlete posted a TikTok video on April 28 to discuss the bill she received for a recent red-carpet event. She opened the video with a direct address to the people who would understand her pain.

“If you are a celebrity, an athlete, influencer, these questions are for you,” she began. And then she hit us with it.

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As Page Six reported, Simone disclosed that her grand total for the stylist fee plus her hair and makeup team came out to $23,000.

“I just recently had a red carpet event. With the stylist fee, hair and makeup team, my grand total,” Biles goes on to reveal. “Probably higher than what you’re thinking… $22,000. Actually, 23.”

Twenty. Three. Thousand. Dollars. For one event. And the kicker? She clarified in the comments that she returned the gown, meaning she does not even get to keep the dress. So she spent $23K and left with nothing but the memories and a minor breakdown.

Simone Biles did not hold back her feelings.

“I just want to know. Is that f–king normal? I get inflation. I get prices these days have gone up, but if that’s the new norm, y’all can have it. Y’all will never see me at another event. I’m going to sit my ass right here where it’s free. I’ve been kind of spiraling since then,” she said, and we felt every single word of that in our souls.

Biles also called out to fellow celebrities directly, saying, “I see a lot of y’all at events, and there’s no way you guys are paying these prices each and every time. There’s just no way.”

Definitely appears to be a genuine reaction of someone who just got her first bill after a fabulous night out and immediately regrets every decision that led to that moment.

Simone also noted in her TikTok comments that it can be even worse when teams charge more simply because of who you are, writing, ”also kinda wack when they double or triple the price because of your name.” Though she clarified it did not happen this particular time. The “celebrity tax” is real, sis, and it sounds like it has come for Simone before.

Though she did not name the event in the video, Simone Biles recently attended the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards as an ambassador, and if you saw her walking that carpet in that stunning gold-feathered gown, you already know she looked absolutely worth every penny, even if she disagrees.

The comments section erupted with fans and fellow creators weighing in, with one user hilariously writing, ”They said SBST (Simone Biles Service Tax).” Another social media user demanded, “Can we get a breakdown cause what?!?” Honestly, the people deserve answers.

What we love most about Simone is that she keeps it completely real, no matter how many gold medals are hanging on her wall. She could have quietly paid that bill and moved on, but instead, she brought the conversation into the public eye and gave us permission to say what we are thinking. Getting glam is a luxury, but $23,000 is a whole mortgage payment. And even the 11x Olympic medalist gymnast, Simone Biles, is not here for it.

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Simone Biles Is Absolutely Spiraling Over The Ridiculous Cost Of Her Red Carpet Glam Squad And Honestly, Same was originally published on hellobeautiful.com