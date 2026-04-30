DOJ Indicts Former FBI Head James Comey Again

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Y’all. We live in the stupidest timeline. The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it secured an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey over an Instagram picture of some seashells.

On Wednesday, Comey surrendered himself to law enforcement, had his first court appearance, and was released without conditions by Judge William Fitzpatrick, according to CNN.

According to the New York Times, a federal grand jury in North Carolina charged Comey with making threats against the president and transmitting a threat across state lines. The indictment comes a full year after Comey posted an Instagram picture of seashells arranged to spell “86 47.” After people brought up that the picture seemed to advocate for the killing of President Donald Trump, Comey took the picture down and apologized.

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That should be enough, right? Nah. You gotta remember, the Trump administration is comprised of insecure chumps, not well-adjusted adults.

“You are not allowed to threaten the president of the United States of America,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. FBI Director Kash Patel took a break from the bottle to add that Comey “disgracefully encouraged a threat on President Trump’s life and posted it on Instagram for the world to see.”

The indictment asserts that “a reasonable recipient who is familiar with the circumstances would interpret” the message written in seashells “as a serious expression of an intent to do harm to President Trump.” The indictment adds that Comey “did knowingly and willfully make a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, the president of the United States.”

One of the key aspects of a criminal trial is proving the defendant’s intent. While I think it’s a bit of a stretch to believe intent can be proven by an Instagram post that was quickly deleted, Blanche seems to believe otherwise. “You prove intent with witnesses, with documents, with the defendant himself,” Blanche said at the news conference. “That’s how we’ll prove intent in this case.”

For his part, Comey remained defiant in response to the indictment. “I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let’s go,” Comey said in a video responding to the lawsuit.

This is not the first time the Trump administration has tried to go after Comey. Last year, the DOJ indicted Comey on charges stemming from testimony he gave in hearings about Russian collusion in the 2016 election. That case quickly fell apart due to the general incompetence of Trump’s legal team.

This new indictment is further proof that we have absolute wimps in the White House. Do you know how many threats were made against President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden during their terms? The guy who played Superman’s dad in Smallville straight-up tweeted he thought Biden should be hanged. While the Secret Service investigated the tweet, Biden didn’t mobilize the DOJ to take out his political enemies or those who publicly criticized him, even if the criticism was particularly heinous.

Trump has spent more time weaponizing the DOJ to go after his perceived enemies than literally doing anything that would be to the benefit of the people who elected him. It’s just funny to me because the more the Trump administration tries to look tough, the more they reveal how deeply pathetic they all are.

SEE ALSO:

Judge: Lindsay Halligan’s Case Against Comey Is Lacking



Department Of Homeland Security Launches Investigation Into James Comey Over Cryptic ‘8647’ Post





DOJ Indicts Former FBI Head James Comey Again was originally published on newsone.com