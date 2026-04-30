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Lontrell Williams Sr. is pushing back against initial reports tying him to an alleged robbery involving Gucci Mane.

According to court documents, Williams Sr. and his son, Pooh, were arrested in connection to an alleged kidnapping and robbery case. The incident reportedly took place on January 10, when Wop was invited to a studio in Texas and allegedly robbed.

Prosecutors claim that prior to the robbery, the 1017 Records CEO was forced to sign Pooh Shiesty out of his contract. Williams Sr., however, says the case against him is weak and lacks solid evidence, arguing there’s nothing proving he would be a “danger to the community if released,” according to reports.

Shiesty’s father also stated that he traveled alone from Memphis to Dallas because his son was sick at the time, noting that his travel plans didn’t align with the other defendants. Williams Sr. emphasized that his timeline doesn’t match the prosecution’s version of events, raising further questions about his alleged involvement.

The government claims he booked the studio session on the day of the incident, but he pushed back on that as well, saying he routinely handles studio bookings. Adding that prosecutors have not presented evidence tying that action to any crime.

He also maintains that booking a studio does not connect him to the alleged robbery.

As of now, a judge has not made an official ruling on Williams Sr.’s request, and the case continues to develop as both sides prepare for the next phase in court.

Pooh Shiesty’s Father Calls Cap On Alleged Role In Gucci Mane Kidnapping was originally published on hiphopwired.com