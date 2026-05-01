One Prayer Changed Mona Love’s Life

Source: Reach Media / other

Morning Hustle interview puts Mona Love’s story in focus

Mona Love brought candor, humor and honesty to her recent appearance on “The Morning Hustle,” where she spoke on identity, backlash, media pressure and her love for stand-up. The comedian and personality, also known to many as “Don’t Call Me White Girl,” used the interview to reflect on personal struggles and public criticism while showing how those moments shaped her voice.

She first addressed her feelings around and finally understanding colorism, and her identity, speaking openly about being a light-skinned Black woman and the judgment that came with it. Mona Love said she faced bullying growing up and pushed back on assumptions that light skin automatically made life easier. “I love being a black woman,” she said, while explaining the tension that colorism creates in Black communities.



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The conversation then turned to the reaction over her photo with Dr. Umar Johnson. Mona Love said the viral moment sparked heavy criticism, including comments attacking her identity. She explained that the appearance was tied to booking him as a guest and said he already knew people would react. The backlash, she suggested, became another example of how quickly public opinion can turn personal.

Her first viral moment came during a transitional time in her life that ended with her praying, and asking God for a sign. One facebook post and 3.5 million views later, Mona’s life and career trajectory changed. She also revisited her fallout with comedian Jess Hilarious, saying their divide was rooted in major differences over LGBTQ+ issues. She expressed disappointment over what she described as harmful views and made clear that allyship matters to her. That tension added another layer to an already public disagreement.

She later discussed joining the Joe Budden Podcast, admitting she had concerns adjusting to the show’s intense audience. Still, she said the experience helped her grow. Mona Love closed by speaking about stand-up comedy, calling it her passion and making it clear that performing live remains at the center of her next chapter.