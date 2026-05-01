BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: 14 Soulja Boy "Viral-Worthy" Essentials

Source: ATL Pics / ATL Pics

Soulja Boy, the trailblazing artist who revolutionized the music industry with his viral hits and undeniable swagger, is taking over Hot 107.9! To celebrate his influence and iconic career, we’ve curated a playlist of Soulja Boy essentials that showcase his journey from internet sensation to hip-hop legend. From chart-topping anthems to underground gems, this collection highlights the tracks that defined the blog era. As the “first rapper to go viral,” we’re sure he’s bringing that energy to State Farm Arena on May 24 for Birthday Bash XXX!

Here are a few essentials that helped defined “going viral” before such a thing existed!