50 Cent Faces Lawsuit From Ex-Staffer Alleging Retaliation & Harassment

Legal issues are back in the mix for 50 Cent , this time involving a former employee who claims things went left behind the scenes.

As spotted on TMZ, Monique Mayers, a former employee of the G-Unit mogul, has filed a lawsuit accusing 50 Cent of retaliation and harassment. In the complaint, Mayers claims things went bad after she refused to follow certain alleged requests, including one where she says 50 pressured her to file a false police report accusing his driver and bodyguard of stealing his car and $600,000 in cash.

Mayers says she declined, and claims that decision put her in 50’s crosshairs. According to TMZ, she alleges 50 retaliated by firing her and also forced Forbes to retract a feature story about her. From there, Mayers claims she was subjected to a years-long intimidation campaign.

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50 Cent’s legal team is strongly denying the allegations. Fif’s attorney Reena Jain told TMZ they “categorically and strenuously deny the baseless allegations made in a recent civil complaint filed by Monique Mayers.” Jain also called Mayers a “disgruntled former employee who was terminated for cause over five years ago.”

Jain continued, “This lawsuit is nothing more than a transparent attempt to use the guise of a legal proceeding to seek an unjustified payday well outside of the applicable Statute of Limitations.”

She also pushed back on Mayers’ claims regarding alleged threats, telling TMZ, “Furthermore, [50 Cent] takes any and all threats to himself, his current and former employees, and any witnesses incredibly seriously. Contrary to the false narratives being peddled in this complaint, when these alleged threats were brought to light, Mr. Jackson’s legal counsel actively encouraged Ms. Mayers to go to the authorities. Moreover, Mr. Jackson’s counsel proactively reported these alleged threats to law enforcement as well to ensure they were thoroughly investigated.”

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, has built an empire across music, television, spirits and digital media, but this lawsuit puts him in a much more serious spotlight. Mayers’ claims have not been proven in court, and based on the response from 50’s side, his legal team is ready to fight the complaint hard.

50 has yet to address the matter publicly.