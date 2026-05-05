5 Songs With “Met Gala” in the Title

1. “Met Gala” by Gunna featuring Offset (2020) This is the definitive Met Gala rap anthem. Released on WUNNA, Gunna blends high fashion, designer brands, and confidence into one of his signature records. The title alone sets the tone. He is moving like he belongs at fashion’s most exclusive event.

2. “Met Gala” by Gucci Mane featuring Offset (2017) Before it became a trend, Gucci Mane was already using the Met Gala as a flex. This track captures that early blend of trap and luxury lifestyle, helping solidify the Met Gala as a cultural reference point in rap.

3. “Met Gala” by 24hrs featuring PnB Rock (2018) This one brings a melodic and vibey approach to the concept. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. 24hrs and PnB Rock lean more into lifestyle and relationships, but the title still signals exclusivity and high end energy.

4. “Met Gala” by Luh Tyler (2024) The new generation is keeping the trend alive. Luh Tyler brings a younger and more playful tone, showing how the Met Gala reference continues to evolve with new artists.

5. “Met Gala” by Dave East featuring Key Glock (2025) This version leans more gritty and street focused while still tying success back to elite spaces. For Dave East and Key Glock, the Met Gala becomes less about fashion and more about what it represents. It is about making it to the top.