Petunia's Pre-Met Party: Teyana Taylor's 'The Dirty Rose' Burlesque Show Brings Out Niecy Nash, Nia Long, Danielle Brooks & Other Sizzling Stars

Teyana Taylor hosts an exclusive, FOMO-worthy party with fashion, cabaret, and celebrity guests.

The event features elaborate, stage-ready outfits and energetic performances by Teyana and other artists.

The party is a pre-Met Gala staple, generating excitement and anticipation for the upcoming fashion event.

There are pre–Met Gala parties, and then there’s Teyana Taylor’s The Dirty Rose.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The recent Golden Globe winner has turned this into a Met Gala weekend staple, blending burlesque, fashion, and live performance into one FOMO-worthy night. The guest list stays small, the location is locked in, and we hear phones are banned.

The only things left behind are a few details, gag-worthy insider pics, and the gossip chats that make it out after.

This year’s event, held at Paradise Club inside The Times Square EDITION, was like others before: all about the cabaret. According to multiple sources, guests showed up in slinky dresses, embossed suits, fur coats, sexy black fits, and statement hats. It was clear that they were partying with Teyana Taylor—a fashion icon—and understood the assignment.

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The night moved like a full production. Vanity Fair reports that dancers—including Teyana—moved between the stage and the crowd, keeping the energy high and the audience engaged.

Teyana opened in a crystal- and pearl-embellished bodysuit layered with an ivory fringed coat and gloves. Later, she returned in a red crystal look with a sharp cutout and heart detail at the hip. Fringe and embellishment gave her main character energy all night. She also brought back her “Fade” choreography.

Niecy Nash kicked the show off, wearing a red sequin romper and a feather headdress. Her look brought full cabaret energy, with sparkle, feathers, and a stage-ready silhouette that matched the Dirty Rose theme.

Danielle Brooks also had her stage moment. Vanity Fair reported that she MCed the evening and performed a song-and-dance number. In photos, Danielle wore a red-orange embellished dress with beading, feather accents, and a corset-style shape, giving the event another strong dose of burlesque glamour.

As the night closed, Vanity Fair notes that bellhops rolled out suitcases filled with silver flasks, followed by trays of Raising Cane’s chicken and fries moving through the room. Guests also left with custom Dirty Rose keychains featuring a gold key, a red tassel, and a charm of Teyana in character.

The guest list was just as popping as the performance. Cameras spotted Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Cedric the Entertainer, and Savannah James.

La La Anthony also stepped out for the event. The Power actress rocked a shimmering silver two-piece set that gave glamour and body. She posed in pics alongside Nia Long and Gabrielle Union. Nia kept it clean in a black look with a blazer and a low neckline. Gabrielle wore a yellow floral baroque suit that added structure, color, and print to the room.

With the Met Gala around the corner and events like Teyana’s filling our timelines, the fashion girls are in their element right now. We want the swanky party pictures, the gag-worthy outfits, the beauty details, and the behind-the-scenes clips that let us know who was really outside.

And of course, we’re looking forward to the main event: the Met Gala. We’ll be on the red carpet for every celebrity, fashion-filled viral moment.

Petunia's Pre-Met Party: Teyana Taylor's 'The Dirty Rose' Burlesque Show Brings Out Niecy Nash, Nia Long, Danielle Brooks & Other Sizzling Stars was originally published on bossip.com