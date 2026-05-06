Trump's Approval Ratings Continue To Fall On Every Issue

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

If MAGA supporters thought the security breach at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was going to result in some surge of popularity for President Donald Trump the way the assassination attempt that unlocked his ear-regeneration mutant power did, they’re going to be disappointed once they see the latest round of polls regarding Trump’s still-very-much-abysmal approval ratings.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, Trump’s overall approval now stands at 37%, which is only a small drop from where the same poll had the president’s approval in February, which was 39%, according to the Post. However, Trump’s disapproval has reached 62%, the highest of his two terms in office.

From the Post:

Americans disapprove of his handling of the situation with Iran by 66 percent to 33 percent. His rating on the economy has declined by seven points, to 34 percent, as gas prices have spiked. His approval rating on inflation has fallen five points in that time to 27 percent and his lowest rating comes on perceptions of his handling of the general cost of living, with 23 percent approving vs. 76 percent disapproving.

Republican voters are trying their best to keep hope for the dope alive, but Trump has long lost his standing with independent voters, and that condition is only getting worse, and even his most prized agenda, his war on immigration, is failing to save his legacy.

More from the Post:

Among Republicans, Trump’s approval has held steady at 85 percent, but his ratings among Republican-leaning independents have reached a new low of 56 percent. His approval rating stands at 25 percent among independents overall. Trump gets his best ratings for handling immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border (45 percent approval and 54 percent disapproval). His ratings for handling immigration overall are worse at 40 percent approving and 59 percent disapproving, hardly changed from 40 percent positive vs. 58 percent negative in February, though that marked the worst for his second term.

Trump didn’t fare much better in a new poll published by the Pew Research Center, which reported that his job approval rating now stands at 34%.

According to that poll, only 38% of respondents agreed that Trump “keeps his promises,” down from 43% last August and 51% shortly after his reelection in November 2024.

Somehow, for reasons that escape me and any critical thinking person with functioning eyes and/or ears, 44% of respondents to the Pew poll described Trump as “mentally sharp,” but that number is also down from the 48% who described him the same last August.

Another interesting figure that might, on its face, seem to bode well for the president comes from the 64% of Pew respondents who said Trump is someone who stands up for what he believes in. Look, I, for one, absolutely believe the president stands up for what he most believes in. Yep, he stands up just fine for white nationalism, xenophobia, general bigotry, eugenics, imperialism, authoritarianism, white grievance, eroding civil rights gains for Black people, and, you know, billionaires.

Also, his own vanity. Trump stands up for that by slapping his name, photo, and signature on every stationary thing within reach.

At any rate, according to Pew, even the number of people who believe he stands for literally anything has dropped from 68% since last summer.

The president’s polling numbers are bad and only getting worse from here to Australia and across Europe, Canada and wherever else the U.S. has allies, most of whom have been treating Trump’s America like a one-night stand they wish they could forget since the start of his foolhardy war on Iran, not to mention the imbecilic tariff war that preceded it.

The fact is, Trump can’t seem to start enough wars, absurdly claim he ended enough wars, tell enough lies, block enough Epstein files, or spread enough round-the-clock propaganda on social media to prevent most people from seeing what’s right in front of them: an amoral grifter, compulsive liar, and raging egomaniac in clear cognitive decline, who is making a mess out of the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

New Poll Indicates Most Americans Think Trump Is Doing A Bad Job



Polls Show Canada Really Hates Trump’s ‘America.’ Well, Same, Canada. Same



Poll Finds Even MAGA Voters Blame Trump For Poor Economy



Trump Wants To Know Why Y’all Are So Mean To Him After Seeing Polls





Trump’s Approval Ratings Continue To Fall On Every Issue, According To Latest Round Of Polls was originally published on newsone.com