Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

There is doing the most, and then there is Cardi B showing up to fashion’s biggest night with a fever, a custom Marc Jacobs look that broke the internet, and enough energy to close out the evening at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s after-party.

If you needed any more proof that Cardi operates on a completely different frequency than the rest of us, last night’s (May 4) festivities provided all the evidence required.

As People reported, while attending the 2026 Met Gala in New York City, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed she was most likely skipping the annual fundraiser’s star-studded after-parties. Cardi pulled reporters in for a little carpet confession that nobody was expecting.

“You wanna know a secret?” she told reporters outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “I’m actually sick and I have a fever.”

Now let us talk about what she was wearing while running a temperature, because it is only right.

As Page Six reported, a fever was not going to keep Cardi down as she attended the event in a custom Marc Jacobs gown from his fall 2025 collection, which had the rapper in head-to-toe lace.

The gown featured two large masses around her shoulders and at the bottom of the dress, and incorporated various colors like purple, pink, and orange in different sections that blended into a nude shade. The outfit also included light pink gloves underneath the satin on her hands and black leaf stitching along the dress.

The silhouette of the dress takes inspiration from German artist Hans Bellmer, who was often recognized for the life-sized female dolls he produced. Translation: this was art in every sense of the word and the theme of “Fashion Is Art” never stood a chance once Cardi arrived.

This is her seventh Met Gala, and she has not once played it safe, which is exactly why we keep watching.

Now, here is where the story takes a turn: Cardi said she was skipping the after-parties, and then proceeded to do the exact opposite. As X post from @BardiUpdatess confirmed what fans were already clocking all over social media. As Yahoo Entertainment reported, Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina were spotted leaving The Mark Hotel in somewhat more comfortable outfits as they ventured into the city to attend JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s after-party. Fever and all.

With her sister by her side. Headed straight to the Beyoncé after-party that Rihanna herself said was the only one worth attending that night. And we cannot even be mad because, honestly, that is the most Cardi thing that has ever happened.

She told the people she was going home. She lied. She went to Beyoncé’s party instead—icon behavior.

RELATED: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Pack On PDA At 2026 Met Gala, Proud Partner A$AP Says She’s ‘Shining Like A Diamond’

The post Fever Fighter Cardi B Battled Illness To Attend The Met Gala, Still Sizzled & Slayed Beyoncé’s After-Party appeared first on Bossip.

Fever Fighter Cardi B Battled Illness To Attend The Met Gala, Still Sizzled & Slayed Beyoncé’s After-Party was originally published on bossip.com