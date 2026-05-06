SECRET SECOND FIIT: Beyoncé Changed Into Another Outfit Inside The Met Gala

The Met Gala is always the season’s most talked-about fashion event, but this year, there’s only one star people really wanted to see.

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty

Even after being announced as a co-chair, Beyoncé’s attendance at the iconic event still seemed like a question mark. But, at the eleventh hour, the 35-time Grammy winner arrived wearing a diamond-encrusted, skeleton-inspired gown by Olivier Rousteing, complete with a sparkling headpiece and feathers surrounding her.

She was co-chair this year alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, marking the opening of the museum’s spring Costume Institute exhibition, Costume Art.

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While her appearance was a treat in and of itself, Beyoncé took things further by debuting another secret look at the Met Gala, which was only seen by attendees.

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty

As seen in photos from inside the Met Gala, Beyoncé is pictured on stage in a custom Robert Wun Couture gown from the Spring/Summer ’26 collection, per Marie Claire. The celestial-inspired black and gold piece was the vision of her stylist, Ty Hunter, who pulled together both looks for the special night.

Beyoncé is very calculated when it comes to public appearances, and because of that, it has been nearly a decade since she last attended the Met Gala. For her last appearance in 2016, she wore a now-iconic nude latex gown by Givenchy under the creative direction of Riccardo Tisci.

This year’s emergence was made even more special by the fact that it was a family affair. Bey was joined by husband Jay-Z and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who made her Met Gala debut at just 14. For the occasion, Blue wore an all-white Balenciaga gown with a matching coat, posing in sunglasses alongside her parents.

While chatting with La La Anthony for Vogue’s red carpet livestream, Beyoncé described the moment on the steps with her family as “surreal.”

“She looks so beautiful,” Bey said of her daughter. “It’s incredible to be able to share it with her.”

The star’s gushing over her children didn’t stop there! While speaking with another reporter making her way up the steps, Bey was asked if there’s “one piece of art” that’s changed her life. Without hesitation, she answered, “I would say my children,” with a smile.

SECRET SECOND FIIT: Beyoncé Changed Into Another Outfit Inside The Met Gala was originally published on bossip.com