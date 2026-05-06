Blue Ain't Budging! Blue Ivy Goes Viral For Refusing To Remove Her Shades On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Blue Ivy, 14, refuses to remove sunglasses despite repeated requests from Beyoncé's team at Met Gala

Beyoncé, a co-chair of the event, is unfazed by daughter's sunglasses stance, smiling throughout

Blue Ivy's Met Gala debut breaks 18+ age guideline, granted exception likely due to Beyoncé's role

Manager Blue isn’t going anywhere, and she’s not doing anything she doesn’t want to do!

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Blue Ivy Carter’s first appearance at the Met Gala may have looked effortless, but behind the scenes, it seems there was a bit of a push to get her to ditch one key accessory. Her unwillingness to comply wasn’t just a total teen moment; it fell in line with the longstanding “Manager Blue” meme about the 14-year-old being in charge of the whole family.

As seen in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked the Met steps in a flowing cream Balenciaga gown paired with a matching bomber jacket as she joined her mom at the iconic venue.

At one point, Beyoncé’s longtime publicist Yvette Noel-Schure approached Blue and repeatedly motioned for her to take off her sunglasses for some pictures. She then turned to Beyoncé, appearing to ask her to step in and encourage her daughter to remove them. Stylist Ty Hunter also joined in, followed by Jay-Z, who all made the same request.

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Still, with everyone on her team telling her otherwise, Blue Ivy didn’t budge. She kept the sunglasses on as cameras flashed around her, seemingly ignoring the repeated suggestions.

Despite the rest of the world wanting her to remove the glasses, Beyoncé seemed completely unfazed. The Met Gala co-chair, who wore a skeleton-inspired gown by Olivier Rousteing, smiled at her daughter throughout their time together on the red carpet.

All across social media, clips later spread that seemed to back up the idea that Blue Ivy had no interest in removing her shades.

Blue’s Met Gala debut wasn’t just iconic; it also broke from a long-standing guideline. In recent years, the event has required attendees to be at least 18 years old. However, organizers told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that the Met Gala is “not an appropriate event for people under 18,” noting that exceptions can be made if minors attend with their parents.

Blue Ivy was granted that exception, likely helped by Beyoncé’s role as a co-chair of the event alongside Nicole Kidman, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, and Anna Wintour. Kidman’s 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose Urban, was also in attendance.

Despite the sunglasses standoff, Beyoncé couldn’t help but gush about sharing the night with her daughter.

“It feels surreal [to be back] because my daughter’s here,” she told Vogue, referencing her return to the Met Gala after a decade away. “She looks so beautiful. It’s incredible to be able to share it with her, and I think she looks so incredible.”

Blue Ain't Budging! Blue Ivy Goes Viral For Refusing To Remove Her Shades On The Met Gala Red Carpet was originally published on bossip.com