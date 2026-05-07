4 Da Fam: Peep The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline"

Jordan Brand

Any respected sneakerhead knows that the official Jordan Brand colorways are red and black with an occasional white outlining. This month, the lifestyle brand built by the greatest player to touch the paint ushers in that classic combo for one its most iconic silhouettes, with an added label that puts you in a familial state of mind.

Get ready for the highly-anticipated release of the Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline.”

RELATED: Michael Jordan Demanded This Before Agreeing to Air

Holding out on the white, Jordan Brand gave this particular pair of 12s a blacked-out upper combined with a decadent shade of red. The colorway went through a series of setbacks, with many sneakerheads expecting to get their hands on the release back in 2024. Then, it was pushed back to the JB 2025 release calendar before going into limbo completely. Thankfully, we can now confirm that we’ll be getting these as a general release by month’s end.

Wrestling fans of course got an early preview last month by way of fan-favorite Roman Reigns, so much so that many believed it was an official collab with the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion. Although not quite, these are sure to make you feel like a champion with every step.

Expect the Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” to drop on May 23 for an expected retail price of $205 USD via Jordan brand retailers and online. Happy hunting, folks!



Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” below: