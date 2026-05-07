10 Black Celebrity Moms With the Most Kids & Their Children

From music legends to television personalities, these celebrity moms built big families while balancing fame, business, and motherhood in the spotlight.

Here are 10 Black celebrity moms and the children who helped shape their family legacies.

While fans know these women for their music, movies, television shows, and business ventures, motherhood remains one of their biggest roles.

From raising future stars to keeping family at the center of their lives, these Black celebrity moms continue building legacies both inside and outside the spotlight.