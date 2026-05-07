Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty 8 Celebrity Moments From Cam Newton’s Funky Friday Podcast We’re Still Talking About Cam Newton has officially carved out a lane for himself in the podcast world with his hit series Funky Friday. The lighthearted but unpredictable show blends lifestyle conversations, sports talk, celebrity interviews, and viral internet moments all into one. And with nearly 200 episodes released so far, the podcast has become one of social media’s favorite places for unfiltered celebrity conversations. Whether it is awkward honesty, hilarious storytelling, relationship debates, or complete chaos, Funky Friday consistently delivers clips that take over timelines. RELATED: Trevor Jackson Reflects on Burning Sands With Cam Newton RELATED: Natalie Nunn Says She “Uno Reversed” Cam Newton on His Own Podcast Here are eight celebrity moments from Cam Newton’s podcast that still have the internet talking.

1. Natalie Nunn Bringing Pure Reality TV Chaos Natalie Nunn brought nonstop energy from the moment she sat down with Cam. Between bold opinions, hilarious reactions, and viral one liners, social media immediately clipped the interview into memes and reaction videos.

2. Ray J Being Completely Unpredictable Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Ray J did exactly what people expected which was absolutely anything. The conversation bounced all over the place with random stories, funny takes, and chaotic energy that had viewers laughing the entire episode.

3. Jussie Smollett’s Appearance Had Everyone Talking Jussie Smollett made headlines after appearing on Funky Friday. The conversation instantly grabbed attention online as viewers tuned in to hear his perspective, personal reflections, and responses to public criticism. Social media had plenty to say after clips from the interview started circulating.

4. Trevor Jackson Opening Up About Fame & Relationships Trevor Jackson gave fans a more personal side of himself during his appearance on the show. The conversation touched on dating, pressure in the entertainment industry, and growing up in front of audiences.

5. Lady London Showing Why Fans Respect Her Pen Lady London brought confidence, intelligence, and lyricism to the podcast. Fans appreciated hearing her discuss her creative process and journey while still matching Cam’s laid back energy.

6. K. Michelle Sparking Relationship Debates Online K. Michelle had social media arguing for days after her appearance. Between conversations about modern dating, standards, and relationships, the interview became one of the show’s most discussed episodes.

7. Stephen A. Smith Turning the Podcast Into a Debate Show Stephen A. Smith brought pure debate energy to Funky Friday. Between sports takes, passionate arguments, and nonstop back and forth conversations with Cam, the interview felt like live television and instantly became a fan favorite online.

8. 2 Chainz Bringing Humor & Hustle Talk 2 Chainz blended comedy, business talk, and storytelling perfectly during his appearance on the podcast. Fans loved hearing him discuss music, entrepreneurship, and life experiences while still delivering hilarious moments throughout the episode.