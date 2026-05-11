‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Exclusive: Camila Rodriguez Dishes On The Epic Team-up With Daredevil & Jessica Jones & Angela del Toro’s MCU Future

Rodriguez felt 'emotional' and 'powerful' when putting on the White Tiger costume for the first time.

The team-up scene with Daredevil and Jessica Jones was 'liberating' and 'cathartic' for Angela's character.

Rodriguez hopes to see Angela team up with Florence Pugh's character, staying true to the character's pain and grief.

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Camila Rodriguez has a good idea of what she hopes Angela del Toro’s future in the MCU will look like.

Kristina Bumphrey / Camila Rodriguez

Daredevil: Born Again‘s second season is a wrap, setting up big implications for the MCU’s street-level world by bringing back some OGs and introducing the new White Tiger, Angel del Toro.

Ahead of the epic season two finale, CassiusLife’s Men’s Lifestyle and Pop Culture writer Bernard “Beanz” Smalls spoke with Rodriguez, and touched on many things.

Camila Rodriguez Talks White Tiger’s New Look

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One topic discussed was Rodriguez finally seeing Angela del Toro’s take on the White Tiger costume. Angela took over the mantle of the vigilante after her uncle, Hector Ayala, the original White Tiger, was viciously murdered in season one of Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel Studios / Marvel Television / Hector Ayala / White Tiger

Vowing to avenge her uncle, Angela took possession of the Jade Amulets that bestow the wearer with master-level knowledge and experience of the martial arts, and fans finally get to see her take on the hero.

Stepping into the role of the White Tiger requires a fresh, new look, which Rodriguez revealed left her feeling “emotional” and powerful.

“When I put on the costume, I definitely felt like I had to be the most toughest person in the room, and the most strongest person in the room, ” Rodriguez begins. “And so seeing that, and just being introduced to it for the first time, I was super emotional and seeing that. Wow, this is different from anything we’ve ever seen in the White Tiger comics. And just taking on that, and seeing how that affects Angela, especially with her powers, it’s like while she’s having her own thing, and just taking up space in that environment.”

Camila Rodriguez Reflects On That Epic Team-Up Moment With Daredevil & Jessica Jones

Marvel Studios / Marvel Television / Daredevil: Born Again

In the epic conclusion of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, we not only saw Mayor Fisk, aka the Kingpin, issuing a ridiculous number of fades, but we got an epic team-up moment featuring Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Angela’s White Tiger.

We asked Rodriguez about that moment. While she credited her stunt double for doing much of the physical work, she described the moment when she beat up one of Mayor Fisk’s cops as “liberating” and “cathartic.”

“Well, I got to see it little by little bit, even on set after I shot that scene, how it was coming together. And my wonderful stunt double, Ashley Kim Garcia, she did a lot of those fighting parts. I jumped in, definitely for a few little moments. But shooting that, it was very liberating, I have to say. That spot where I was punching the officer in the face, that was so liberating. Especially for Angela, with all that she’s gone through, it’s such a cathartic moment for her. And I was so happy when we shot that scene.”

Angela del Toro’s MCU Future

Now that Angela is officially canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we had to ask about the future of the character in the MCU.

There have been some rumblings about Angela’s White Tiger being a member of the Young Avengers, but take that with a grain of salt.

Still, Kevin Feige would be very proud to see that Rodriguez expertly answered the question, but she did share who she would like to see Angela team up with, and it’s not Spider-Man.

“Well, I can’t confirm or deny the Young Avengers thing, but where I would like to see Angela, I would definitely like to see her team up with Florence Pugh’s character, or something a little bit like that,” Rodriguez tells CassiusLife. “But I don’t know. I don’t know. I can’t confirm or deny that. But I really just hope that wherever Angela ends up, it’s still authentic and truthful in what we’ve sort of brought along with season one and season two, with her pain and her grief, and the raw emotion that we’ve been bringing ever since those seasons. And keep that and still be grounded in that. Wherever Angela ends up in whichever universe or world, I just hope we can stay grounded in that.”

You can watch the entire interview and peep the entire second season of Daredevil: Born Again streaming now on Disney+.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Exclusive: Camila Rodriguez Dishes On The Epic Team-up With Daredevil & Jessica Jones & Angela del Toro’s MCU Future was originally published on cassiuslife.com