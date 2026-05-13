The most expensive jewelry pieces ever worn by rappers

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Rappers are known for wearing expensive jewelry, and the most expensive pieces are valued in the millions. There’s Lil Uzi Vert’s pink diamond forehead implant, Kendrick Lamar’s Tiffany crown of thorns, Rick Ross’s self-portrait pendant, and Drake’s “Previous Engagements” necklace.

Think of any hip-hop concert, and you’ll most likely conjure up images of cool clothes and flashy jewelry. It’s common for rappers to deck themselves out in the finest things they can buy, and that includes expensive jewelry.

Most of us can’t afford to buy expensive bracelets and necklaces, but it’s still nice to admire pricey pieces. These are the most expensive pieces of jewelry that rappers have worn.

Lil Uzi Vert’s $24 Million Pink Diamond Forehead Implant

One of the wildest pieces of luxury jewelry worn in hip-hop history is Lil Uzi Vert’s 11-carat natural pink diamond. It’s one of the most valuable gemstones, and they implanted it directly into their forehead.

Uzi revealed that they had been paying for the diamond since 2017, before finally unveiling it in 2021. The custom piece was created through celebrity jeweler Eliantte & Co., and it instantly became a viral cultural moment since it blurred the lines between fashion, body modification, and luxury art.

Kendrick Lamar’s $3 Million Tiffany Crown of Thorns

Kendrick Lamar elevated rap jewelry into wearable fine art, thanks to his custom Tiffany & Co. crown of thorns. It became globally recognized during performances surrounding his album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

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This piece of jewelry has over 8,000 pavé diamonds totaling over 137 carats, and the crown took months of labor and over 1,300 hours of craftsmanship to complete. What’s unique about this piece is that it wasn’t created purely for flexing wealth; it carried religious symbolism and artistic messaging.

What About Rick Ross’s $1.5 Million Self-Portrait Pendant?

Rick Ross has always been known for extravagant luxury aesthetics, but his self-portrait pendant pushed rap jewelry to another level. It features a detailed bust of Ross himself covered in rare yellow and black diamonds.

This pendant is often cited as one of the most recognizable custom pieces in hip-hop history because it combined high jewelry craftsmanship with pure rap bravado. Those who want something equally edgy or symbolic can check out jewellery which holds ashes inside.

Does Drake Have a Multi-Million-Dollar “Previous Engagements” Necklace?

Drake made headlines when he unveiled his “Previous Engagements” necklace. It’s reportedly valued between $10 and 19 million, and it was designed by celebrity jeweler Alex Moss.

This expensive necklace contains dozens of large diamonds that supposedly represent engagement rings that Drake never gave to former partners.

This concept immediately sparked debates online. Some fans viewed it as one of the greatest hip-hop jewelry pieces ever created, while others viewed it as overly dramatic and excessive.

Either way, the necklace became an instant symbol of Drake’s larger-than-life celebrity status.

Rappers Love to Wear Expensive Jewelry

Expensive jewelry is a staple of hip-hop, which is why you’ll see artists sporting flashy pieces. There’s no doubt that this is what makes up the overall aesthetic, and it allows artists to express their personalities while showing off their wealth.

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