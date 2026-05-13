Jamie Foxx And Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Are Expecting Their First Child Together

The actor and Huckstepp began their relationship in August 2023, when their coupledom was confirmed to People . This came after they were spotted together at a dinner with friends in Malibu.

The “Unpredictable” comedian/singer, 58, and his girlfriend are preparing to welcome a little one into the world, according to reports from TMZ . Foxx is already a dad to two daughters: Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 17, from previous relationships. He shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and Anelise with Kristin Grannis.

DJ play a love song! Jamie Foxx is expecting his third child, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

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Just a few months later, however, Foxx and Huckstepp were spotted hanging out again, fueling reconciliation rumors. By April 2025, they were photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu–The same restaurant they were first spotted at to begin their public relationship.

“Jamie is super busy, just the way he likes it,” the insider said in 2025. “He has so much going on, he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is.” Despite the breakup, Foxx maintained a positive attitude, according to the source: “He has been having a great time.”

Though they’ve kept their relationship under wraps, for the most part, multiple sources reported that the couple broke up in January 2025. At the time, a source suggested to PEOPLE that his busy schedule was to blame.

Little is known about Huckstepp due to her leading a very private life. She is believed to have no social media, and information like her profession or whether she has kids already is unknown.

Foxx suffered a life-threatening brain bleed that led to a stroke in April 2023. According to Us Weekly, months later, Huckstepp remained by her boyfriend’s side throughout his health scare, even though they weren’t public just yet.

The actor and comedian was hospitalized for a month and does not recall much of his stay, and while in recovery, he had to undergo intensive rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” Foxx explained in a July 2023 Instagram video. “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.” Even though that health scare, it seems like their relationship only got stronger.

“Things are going really well with Jamie and his girlfriend, Alyce,” the insider shared with the publication at the time. “Aside from his family, Alyce has been a huge source of support throughout his recovery process. She makes him really happy and they spend as much time together as possible.” Jamie’s baby news also arrives on the heels of headlines he made about his dating life.

During his December 2024 Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, the comedian had the crowd (and the internet) buzzing after joking that he was “cured” of dating white women, even singing, “No more white girls.”

He doubled down with playful jabs about his preferences before ultimately walking it back with a wink,

“No more white girls… in public.” He also spoke on that moment during a townhall with The Hollywood Reporter.

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