Why Can’t Or Won’t Anyone Keep A Job At Border Patrol?

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Between the Department of Homeland Security, the attorney general’s office and U.S. Border Patrol, it seems that having a command position under the Trump administration does not come with a sense of job security. The likelihood that one will be fired or urged to resign from their post abruptly appears to be high, especially since this is an administration that embarrasses itself on the national and global stage on a daily basis, leaving everyone’s jobs at the mercy of the whim of a president who isn’t self-aware enough to understand he’s the ultimate embarrassment. This, of course, leads to officials being thrown under the MAGA bus, so President Donald Trump can pretend he’s saving face, but you have to wonder if some of these officials caught in this revolving door of imbecilic Trump stooges even want to work in such a chaotic, competency-deficient environment.

Or maybe it’s the simpler answer: Trump is trash so he appoints trash to represent his trash administration.

Anyway, U.S. Border Patrol has lost yet another commander, as Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks has announced he’s stepping down, which only makes him the latest official to leave one way or the other since DHS Secretary Kristi Noem got the boot before being replaced by former Republican senator Markwayne “Make Dueling Great Again” Mullin.

“After almost 37 years of public service, now is my time to enjoy family and life,” Banks told CNN Thursday.

It’s worth noting that last month, acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons announced he was stepping away from his position, also claiming he just wants to spend time with his family.

In other interviews, Banks made himself sound like the savior of the U.S. border, taking the helm after the ousting of former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, who, interestingly enough, was Banks’ subordinate before he got promoted over Banks, which likely happened because Bovino was louder about his bigotry, xenophobia and his willingness to do harm to immigrant communities across the country in the name of “total border domination.”

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From the Guardian:

“It’s just time,” Banks told Fox News in an interview. “I feel like I got the ship back on course from the least secure, most disastrous, most chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen.” Rodney Scott, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), commissioner, said: “We thank US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks for his decades of service to this country and congratulate him on his second retirement after returning to serve during one of the most challenging periods for border security. “During his time as chief, the border was transformed from chaos to the most secure border ever recorded. We wish him and his family well.”

Riiiight. So, anyway, I wonder if anyone is going to get around to talking about how Banks has been accused of engaging in international sex tourism, and boasting to his colleagues about paying prostitutes to not find him disgusting, as if that’s some kind of flex.

That’s right, y’all — Banks’ resignation comes weeks after the Washington Examiner reported that six current and former Border Patrol employees had accused Banks of regularly paying for sex with prostitutes during trips to Colombia and Thailand over more than a decade, and bragging about it to the people he works with. (Seriously, what kind of water cooler talk is going on at Border Patrol?)

According to the Guardian, CPD claims these allegations have been investigated and that the matter is “closed,” telling the Examiner the allegations “date back more than a decade and were reviewed years ago.”

I don’t know why these people think “stop bringing up old shit” is an appropriate way to defend the sexual deviance of their officials to the general public. Then again, look who’s in the Oval Office.

Whether these officials are leaving their posts due to firings, public scandals or because they’re just sick of Trump and his inability to lead worth a damn, the Trump administration seems to be a place where careers go to die.

Which reminds me — somebody check on Kash Patel.

SEE ALSO:

ICE Agents And Border Patrol Continue To Terrorize Minnesota

Judge Rips Border Patrol Commander For Lying About Chicago



Judge Blasts Border Patrol Over Chicago Case ‘Discrepancies’





Why Can’t Or Won’t Anyone Keep A Job At Border Patrol? was originally published on newsone.com