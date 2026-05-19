Look What You've Done: Donald Trump's White House Uses Drake's 'ICEMAN' Album To Promote The MAGA Agenda With New TikTok, 'The Boy' Blasted By Critics

Source: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Carmen Mandato/Getty Images / Getty

When Drake first announced that his new album would be titled ICEMAN, it was easy to call that Donald Trump and his administration might use the music to do viral shenanigans on social media. Welp, here we are.

Over the weekend, just hours after the album was released, the White House posted the following image from its official Instagram account.

The responses to this treacherous trolling ranged from “we are in a war with the middle east, and this is wtf y’all doing” to “no shock there, we’ve seen Drake pal around with weirdo MAGAs like streamer Adin Ross.” Some folks even inexplicably thought the AI-produced image was funny. Guess we just have different senses of humor.

Yesterday, the White House TikTok account doubled down on its love of The Boy by posting an even more incendiary video featuring ICE agents arresting and detaining people using ICEMAN music.

The administration has done this several times over the years with a slew of artists who publicly rebuked Trump and the use of their music to aid in his political gain, including Neil Young, Rihanna, Adele, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Tom Petty, Pharrell Williams, The Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Sabrina Carpenter, and members of ABBA. At the time of this writing, neither Drake nor his representatives has spoken out against Trump’s use of his art to mock immigrants and rightful citizens.

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The fact that the White House would do this probably comes as no surprised to rap legend Scarface who took to Instagram to shed some light on a disturbing aspect of the ICEMAN album cover that few people are discussing–the fact that the hand gesture on the cover looks a looooot like the white power symbol.

“Here’s another good one…This means White Power, the word maga was typed at the bottom of that hand gesture on Drake’s album and I know they know what that meant because I know what it means how could they not? and this was posted from the White House’s page time to go”

What say you about Donald Trump and the White House using Drake’s ICEMAN music? Do you think there is an validity to what Scarface is saying?

Look What You've Done: Donald Trump's White House Uses Drake's 'ICEMAN' Album To Promote The MAGA Agenda With New TikTok, 'The Boy' Blasted By Critics was originally published on bossip.com