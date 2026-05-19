Listen Live
Close
Music

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Partyboi Duece's Birthday Bash Playlist

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Partyboi Duece's Birthday Bash Playlist

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Birthday Bash Playlist
Source: R1 Digital / R1 Digital

Partyboi Duece is setting the tone for Birthday Bash XXX with a playlist packed with Atlanta heat, street classics, and high-energy favorites to get you all the way ready for May 24. From Gucci, Waka, and Future to Migos, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and more, these are the records that bring the city’s sound to life and keep the vibe concert-ready. Press play and tap in with Mr. “Party’s Playlist” as the countdown to Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash starts now!

SAVE PARTYBOI DUECE’S PLAYLIST BELOW!

SEE ALSO

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Partyboi Duece's Birthday Bash Playlist was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from The Morning Hustle
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close