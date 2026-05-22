'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Case Returns To The Spotlight

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Remember the fraud case that made headlines last fall involving The Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo? Well, it officially has a trial date.

According to local Baltimore news reports and reality TV blogs, Wendy and her husband, Eddie Osefo, appeared in Carroll County Circuit Court on May 20 for a brief status conference. Their joint trial is now scheduled for January 25 through January 29, 2027.

Reportedly, Bravo was on the scene.

A camera crew of roughly a dozen filmed Wendy and Eddie arriving and leaving the courthouse in a black Cadillac Escalade. Wendy wore a bright yellow pantsuit with Christian Louboutin heels, because Dr. Wendy is always going to serve a look. Eddie appeared beside her in a suit and Burberry tie.

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Trial Is Set For January 2027

For those who missed the original tea, Wendy and Eddie’s charges stem from a reported burglary at their Maryland home in April 2024. The couple told authorities that thieves stole nearly $450,000 worth of designer handbags and jewelry while they were on vacation in Jamaica.

But the jury is still out on whether that is true – quite literally.

Prosecutors allege several designer items listed in insurance claims had been returned to stores for refunds before the reported burglary. Investigators also reportedly found luxury wallets in the couple’s home, including a Chanel wallet authorities say had been reported stolen.

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A Carroll County grand jury indicted Wendy and Eddie in October 2025 on charges including insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and making a false statement to police. Both were arrested and later released after posting $50,000 bonds.

Her legal team has pushed back in court. Wendy’s attorneys previously asked for the charges to be dismissed and challenged portions of the case.

Wendy has previously spoken about the arrest on RHOP. The glamorous housewife called her night in jail “scary.” She shared, “You completely lose your autonomy.” During the Season 10 reunion, she also said she was “absolutely terrified” of the charges.

'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Case Returns To The Spotlight was originally published on hellobeautiful.com