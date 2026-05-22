Source: R1 Digital / R1

As we wrap up our Birthday Bash XXX playlist series, we had to hit up Hot’s midday queen MiAsia Symone for a list of her favorites! With tunes from T.I., Future, Travis Porter, YK Niece, and more, MiAsia bridges the gap, representing Atlanta’s past, present, and future. The result: nearly four hours of nothing but hits!

PLAY & SAVE MIASIA SYMONE’S BIRTHDAY BASH PLAYLIST BELOW!

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: MiAsia Symone's Birthday Bash Playlist was originally published on hotspotatl.com