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BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: MiAsia Symone's Birthday Bash Playlist

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: MiAsia Symone's Birthday Bash Playlist

Published on May 22, 2026

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Birthday Bash Playlist - MiAsia Symone
Source: R1 Digital / R1

As we wrap up our Birthday Bash XXX playlist series, we had to hit up Hot’s midday queen MiAsia Symone for a list of her favorites! With tunes from T.I., Future, Travis Porter, YK Niece, and more, MiAsia bridges the gap, representing Atlanta’s past, present, and future. The result: nearly four hours of nothing but hits!

PLAY & SAVE MIASIA SYMONE’S BIRTHDAY BASH PLAYLIST BELOW!

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BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: MiAsia Symone's Birthday Bash Playlist was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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